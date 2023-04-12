“Cooler than any shot at Masters” – Fans share hilarious reactions as Jordan Spieth kicks off RBC Heritage with the ‘cannon shot’

Defending Champion Jordan Spieth started the 2023 RBC Heritage with a bang. He inaugurated the tournament on Tuesday, April 11, along with Heritage Classic Foundation Board members, stage dignitaries, and volunteers.

The opening ceremony began at Liberty Oak on the golf course and then they marched in a parade ending on the 18th hole to the sound of the Citadel's Regimental Pipe band.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Jordan Spieth hitting the ceremonial shot along with firing the cannon in the traditional red jacket. He made the official start to the tournament, which will start with a tee-off on Thursday, April 13.

Fans were impressed with Jordan Spieth's shot and took to the comments section of the post shared by the American tour to claim that it was better than the shots of the golfers at The Masters. One user tweeted:

"That shot was cooler than any shot at the masters last week. Haha"

While some called it to be the most American thing.

"That's the most American thing I've ever seen."

People also sent their best wishes to the golfer and cheered him on to repeat history and defend the title.

"Go Jordan. Repeat at the RBC Heritage!"

"Massively bunched leaderboard of such big names" - Jordan Spieth on the potential leaderboard of the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth finished in the top 5 at The Masters and soon arrived in South Carolina for the RBC Heritage, which reportedly has one of the largest fields. Around 144 golfers will start their game on Thursday, including Jon Rahm, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and many others.

The star-studded field features some of the best and top-ranked golfers in the world as it's one of the designated PGA Tour events with a purse of $20 million.

Jordan Spieth opened up about the potential leaderboard for the RBC Heritage and claimed that it would be very diverse. He spoke about the tournament after taking the iconic cannon shot on Tuesday. Spieth said:

“I think on a course like this, it’s going to be more unique than any of the ones that we’ve experienced in any of the elevated events so far because you have a course where it doesn’t matter about length. You just have to golf your ball around.

"It’s an advantage if you hit it far and straight, but you’ve got to take risk on more than you do other places if you want to try and keep hitting driver. It could be just such a massively bunched leaderboard of such big names, it’s got the potential to be as exciting an event as we’ve seen this year.”

The American golfer also opened up about the game and the golf course. He went on to explain:

“I’m sure there’s plenty of winners here who have only had to move it the other way once or twice, but yes, in order to get to all the pins and really position yourself the right way, it requires pretty much both ball flights."

The RBC Heritage will kick start on Thursday, April 13, at 7 am ET. The final round is scheduled for Sunday, April 16.

