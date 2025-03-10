Corey Conners gives major The Open Championship update after his Arnold Palmer Invitational finish

With his outstanding outing at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Corey Conners of Canada has secured his spot in the year's final Major, The Open Championship. The 33-year-old finished in solo third place, which earned him a qualification for the Major.

Conners was in contention to win the PGA Tour event last week at Bay Hill, but a struggle in the final round (71), wrapped up the game at 9-under, just two strokes behind the winner Russell Henley. Though he struggled to win the title on Sunday, his overall performance was enough to secure his place at Royal Portrush.

Conners spoke about his qualification for The Open Championship during the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational press conference on March 9.

"It's fantastic. I think it was the only Major that I wasn't qualified for yet and it feels awesome to get my spot there. There was a little question mark on my summer travel plans because of that, but I'm excited to get back to Royal Portrush, really liked playing there in 2019," Corey Conners said.

Meanwhile, it was a head-to-head battle for the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational between Americans Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley. After the 54-hole game, Morikawa was in the lead while Henley settled in second place, but after the final 18 holes, the positions flipped as Henley clinched the trophy and added $4 million to his career earnings.

Moreover, Henley was also rewarded with 700 FedEx Cup points as it was a Signature PGA Tour event.

Corey Conners to carry Bay Hill's confidence into The Players Championship

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is the unofficial fifth Major of the year, The Players Championship, scheduled from March 13 to 16. Corey Conners is set to play in the upcoming tournament at the Players Stadium Course. He feels more confident after his impressive run at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Speaking about playing at The Players Championship during the press conference of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 9, the Canadian said:

"I did a lot of things really well. This week I hit the ball really well and, yeah, it's another demanding golf course next week, a course I really like, so, yeah, lots of good stuff, good feelings heading into The Players."

So far on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, Conners has been pretty impressive with his game. Out of the six tournaments he played, he had two top-10 finishes, having a phenomenal start to his season at The Sentry with a T5 finish.

Corey Conners missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He had some tough times following his season-opening event, finishing T65 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T74 at the WM Phoenix Open, but then recorded a T24 finish at The Genesis Invitational and finally a solo third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

