"Couldn't have done it without you"- Amanda Balionis expresses gratitude to the 'ladies' who helped her NGO's mission

Amanda Balionis shared on her Instagram stories how around 400 dogs had been saved in Charlotte by the Animal Care Center. As an owner of her NGO, Puppies and Golf, Balionis asked her friends to adopt these dogs, as they don't have much space. Aside from this, the NGO recently hosted a program at the Intown Golf Club, where the CBS reporter thanked her friends for supporting the NGO's mission.

It was sort of a dog-friendly meet and greet for individuals from all over the USA. Amanda Balionis shared details of the event through her Instagram stories. Balionis even complimented two women Hally Leadbetter, the Golf Digest producer, and Lexie Toth Dolan in one of these Instagram stories for their contributions to the success of the event.

Balionis shared a photo and a text expressing her gratitude. The text read:

"A massive thank you to these two who joined me at @intowngolfclub Columbus for an amazing @puppiesandgolf event and fireside chat! Couldn't have done it without you ladies, thanks for loving our mission as much as we do!!"

Here's a look at Balionis' story:

Amanda Balionis appreciates her friends for her NGO meet and greet (Image credit: IG @balionis)

Amanda Balionis established Puppies and Golf in 2020. The CBS reporter has always had a strong connection to dogs, which is why she started this NGO to assist people and pets in need. On their official website, the NGO has clearly stated that its mission is to 'protect and advocate for dogs in need of companionship by supporting and promoting organizations dedicated to connecting'.

Amanda Balionis praised Ben Griffin for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis was most recently seen on the course covering the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. She was conducting interviews on the sidelines for CBS. Ben Griffin eventually won the tournament with an impressive final score of 268 (-12). This was Griffin's second victory of the 2025 season, the first being in the Zurich Classic last month.

Amanda Balionis congratulated Ben Griffin for his performance in her Instagram post following the tournament. Her caption read:

"Success often happens so slowly and then, if you’re lucky, can happen all at once. @bengriffingolf paused his dreams of becoming a @pgatour player in 2021 and took a job as a mortgage broker. The North Carolina native knew it wasn’t the end and gave it another shot."

Her caption continued,

"So much hard work, self-belief, and persistence led to Griffin claiming not one but TWO wins in the last month. 2021 doesn’t seem all that long ago, but what a ride it’s been for Griffin and his people who never gave up on the dream."

For his win, Ben Griffin received $1.7 million along with a 1992 Defender car. Notably, the 29-year-old American is also leading the ongoing Memorial Tournament after Round 1.

