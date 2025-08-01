'Curious' Phil Mickelson questions $400M-worth Doug Burgum about the federal government's activities

Phil Mickelson is one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he recently revealed his curiosity in one of the most significant political issues generating news. The Santa Ynez Unit, a significant Pacific offshore oil field that has been closed since 2015, will be reopened by the Trump administration. Secretary Doug Burgum disclosed this on his X account with a great message.In his X post, the $400 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Secretary Burgum stated that the government is ready to open the field. The post read,&quot;At @interior, we are unleashing the full potential of offshore energy resources in the Pacific!&quot;While this was the announcement post, according to Phil Mickelson, the site is far from being reopened. The golfer said in the comments section of this post that the Fire Marshall and CCC case is still being heard by a district judge, and that oil hasn't yet begun to flow through the pipeline, so how is the oil field reopened? Mickelson's comment read:&quot;I’m curious Mr Secretary, given that: The Fire Marshall is still being controlled by a district judge The CCC case is still with a district judge and state court of appeals The permits haven’t been transferred despite a federally controlled consent decree Oil still isn’t flowing freely and the pipeline is open yet Just what is it the federal government has done?&quot;The Santa Ynez Unit was shut down in 2015 due to a pipeline leak that resulted in the loss of around 500 barrels of oil in the ocean. After 10 years, in 2024, Houston-based Sable Energy acquired control of the property from ExxonMobil and began plans to restart production. Surprisingly, it took Secretary Burgum only five months to help the property reopen.While Mickelson is questioning the government in this situation, there have been times when he has stood in their corner, too.Phil Mickelson expresses support for Donald Trump's decisionThe 153rd Open - Day One - Source: GettyPhil Mickelson drops a lot of X posts, and in one of his posts from March 12, the golfer expressed his satisfaction with one of the US government's decisions. At the moment, the Trump administration has opted to label those in the country who oppose Tesla as domestic terrorists. This was a huge move, and Mickelson believes it should have happened.The golfer reposted an X post from @unusual_whales, which read,&quot;BREAKING: Trump says he will label violence against Tesla, $TSLA, dealerships as domestic terrorism.&quot;Mickelson, supporting this statement, dropped a three-word message that read,&quot;As he should!&quot;Talking about Phil Mickelson, he is still looking for his first win of the season on the LIV circuit. He recently competed in the LIV Golf UK event, which took place at the JCB Country &amp; Club. Mickelson finished the tournament tied for 37th place with a total score of 1 under par.