Phil Mickelson has a 3-word reaction to President Donald Trump labeling violence against Tesla as domestic terrorism 

American golfer Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest names in the sport. With 57 professional victories across various tours, Mickelson enjoys widespread popularity, which is also reflected in the number of people who follow him on social media.

Mickelson, 54, also regularly updates his fans through posts across various topics. In one such post, he commented on U.S. President, Donald Trump, labeling violence against Elon Musk's Tesla as domestic terrorism.

Phil Mickelson quote-tweeted a tweet and wrote:

"As he should!"

You can check Phil Mickelson's tweet below:

It's not the first time Mickelson has supported Musk. Recently, the ace golfer showed his support for Musk via a tweet, writing it was kind of the Tesla owner to help America become fiscally responsible.

On the golfing front, after finishing third at LIV Golf Hong Kong, Mickelson will now be seen in action at LIV Golf Singapore. This will be Mickelson's third event of the year.

How much did Phil Mickelson earn for his third-place finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong?

The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event had a total purse of $25 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to Sergio Garcia ($4,000,000), Phil Mickelson earned $1,500,000 for his third-place finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Hong Kong:

1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000

2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000

3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000

4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000

5. Paul Casey: $800,000

T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875

T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875

T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875

T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875

T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500

T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500

T12. Kevin Na: $314,166

T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166

T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166

T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166

T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166

T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166

T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000

T18. David Puig: $255,000

T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500

T20. Danny Lee: $202,500

T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500

T20. Branden Grace: $202,500

T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500

T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500

T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500

T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500

T30. Richard Bland: $160,000

T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000

T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000

T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000

T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000

T35. Matt Jones: $145,333

T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333

T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333

T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000

T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000

T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000

T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000

T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500

T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500

T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500

T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500

T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500

T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500

49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000

T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000

T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000

T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000

T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000

T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000

Dustin Johnson: $50,000

