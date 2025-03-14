Phil Mickelson has a 3-word reaction to President Donald Trump labeling violence against Tesla as domestic terrorism 

American golfer Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest names in the sport. With 57 professional victories across various tours, Mickelson enjoys widespread popularity, which is also reflected in the number of people who follow him on social media.
Mickelson, 54, also regularly updates his fans through posts across various topics. In one such post, he commented on U.S. President, Donald Trump, labeling violence against Elon Musk's Tesla as domestic terrorism.
Phil Mickelson quote-tweeted a tweet and wrote:
"As he should!"
You can check Phil Mickelson's tweet below:
It's not the first time Mickelson has supported Musk. Recently, the ace golfer showed his support for Musk via a tweet, writing it was kind of the Tesla owner to help America become fiscally responsible.
On the golfing front, after finishing third at LIV Golf Hong Kong, Mickelson will now be seen in action at LIV Golf Singapore. This will be Mickelson's third event of the year.
How much did Phil Mickelson earn for his third-place finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong?
The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event had a total purse of $25 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to Sergio Garcia ($4,000,000), Phil Mickelson earned $1,500,000 for his third-place finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Hong Kong:
- 1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000
- 2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000
- 3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000
- 4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000
- 5. Paul Casey: $800,000
- T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875
- T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875
- T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875
- T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875
- T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500
- T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500
- T12. Kevin Na: $314,166
- T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166
- T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166
- T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166
- T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166
- T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166
- T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000
- T18. David Puig: $255,000
- T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500
- T20. Danny Lee: $202,500
- T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500
- T20. Branden Grace: $202,500
- T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500
- T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500
- T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500
- T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500
- T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500
- T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500
- T30. Richard Bland: $160,000
- T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000
- T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000
- T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000
- T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000
- T35. Matt Jones: $145,333
- T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333
- T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333
- T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000
- T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000
- T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000
- T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000
- T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500
- T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500
- T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500
- T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500
- T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500
- T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500
- 49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000
- T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000
- T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000
- T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000
- T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000
- T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000
- Dustin Johnson: $50,000