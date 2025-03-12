Phil Mickelson credits $358B-worth Elon Musk for making America fiscally responsible: "Owe him a huge debt of gratitude"

Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest names in the world of golf. With 57 professional victories, he's one of the sport's most celebrated players, as evidenced by his substantial social media following. The 54-year-old also regularly updates his fans on his activities through social media.
In a recent post, Mickelson credited the $358B-worth Elon Musk (via Celebrity Net Worth) for making America fiscally responsible. Mickelson shared a tweet in which he expressed hope that Musk is shown the appreciation he deserves during his lifetime.
Mickelson wrote:
"It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime."
Phil Mickelson's tweet was a reaction to Elon Musk's interview with FOX Business in which he spoke about the efforts DOGE is taking to slash government waste. This is not the first time that Mickelson has voiced his support for Musk.
Which was the last golf tournament Phil Mickelson played and how much did he earn?
The last professional golf tournament Phil Mickelson played was LIV Golf Hong Kong. In this tournament held at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Mickelson exceeded expectations. At one point, after the conclusion of Round 2, it felt like the American had a good chance of winning the event.
However, after the conclusion of Round 3, Mickelson had to settle for a third place finish. He scored 67-65-64 to achieve this position. As for his earnings, Mickelson earned $1,500,000 out of the total $25 million purse. Notably, the largest share of this purse went to Sergio Garcia.
Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Hong Kong:
Individual:
- 1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000
- 2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000
- 3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000
- 4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000
- 5. Paul Casey: $800,000
- T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875
- T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875
- T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875
- T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875
- T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500
- T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500
- T12. Kevin Na: $314,166
- T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166
- T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166
- T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166
- T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166
- T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166
- T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000
- T18. David Puig: $255,000
- T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500
- T20. Danny Lee: $202,500
- T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500
- T20. Branden Grace: $202,500
- T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500
- T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500
- T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500
- T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500
- T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500
- T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500
- T30. Richard Bland: $160,000
- T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000
- T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000
- T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000
- T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000
- T35. Matt Jones: $145,333
- T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333
- T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333
- T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000
- T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000
- T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000
- T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000
- T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500
- T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500
- T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500
- T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500
- T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500
- T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500
- 49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000
- T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000
- T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000
- T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000
- T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000
- T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000
- Dustin Johnson: $50,000
Team:
- 1. Fireballs GC: $3 million
- 2. Stinger GC: $1.5 million
- T3. Ripper GC: $250,000
- T3. HyFlyers GC: $250,00