Phil Mickelson credits $358B-worth Elon Musk for making America fiscally responsible: "Owe him a huge debt of gratitude"

Phil Mickelson is one of the biggest names in the world of golf. With 57 professional victories, he's one of the sport's most celebrated players, as evidenced by his substantial social media following. The 54-year-old also regularly updates his fans on his activities through social media.

In a recent post, Mickelson credited the $358B-worth Elon Musk (via Celebrity Net Worth) for making America fiscally responsible. Mickelson shared a tweet in which he expressed hope that Musk is shown the appreciation he deserves during his lifetime.

Mickelson wrote:

"It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime."

Phil Mickelson's tweet was a reaction to Elon Musk's interview with FOX Business in which he spoke about the efforts DOGE is taking to slash government waste. This is not the first time that Mickelson has voiced his support for Musk.

Which was the last golf tournament Phil Mickelson played and how much did he earn?

The last professional golf tournament Phil Mickelson played was LIV Golf Hong Kong. In this tournament held at the Hong Kong Golf Club, Mickelson exceeded expectations. At one point, after the conclusion of Round 2, it felt like the American had a good chance of winning the event.

However, after the conclusion of Round 3, Mickelson had to settle for a third place finish. He scored 67-65-64 to achieve this position. As for his earnings, Mickelson earned $1,500,000 out of the total $25 million purse. Notably, the largest share of this purse went to Sergio Garcia.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Hong Kong:

Individual:

1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000

2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000

3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000

4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000

5. Paul Casey: $800,000

T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875

T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875

T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875

T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875

T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500

T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500

T12. Kevin Na: $314,166

T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166

T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166

T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166

T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166

T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166

T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000

T18. David Puig: $255,000

T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500

T20. Danny Lee: $202,500

T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500

T20. Branden Grace: $202,500

T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500

T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500

T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500

T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500

T30. Richard Bland: $160,000

T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000

T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000

T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000

T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000

T35. Matt Jones: $145,333

T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333

T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333

T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000

T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000

T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000

T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000

T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500

T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500

T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500

T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500

T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500

T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500

49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000

T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000

T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000

T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000

T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000

T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000

Dustin Johnson: $50,000

Team:

1. Fireballs GC: $3 million

2. Stinger GC: $1.5 million

T3. Ripper GC: $250,000

T3. HyFlyers GC: $250,00

