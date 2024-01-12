Daniel Berger enters The American Express, his first start since the 2022 U.S. Open

American golfer Daniel Berger will return to compete in professional golf tournaments next week at the 2024 American Express. The 30-year-old golfer has been on a hiatus owing to a back injury. He had last competed at the 2022 US Open but missed the cut after playing two rounds.

Berger was diagnosed with the injury and was undergoing rehab before he finally announced his return. He is set to join the stellar field of the 2024 American Express, which will take place from January 18 to 21 at La Quinta, California.

Daniel Berger opened up about his long-awaited return in an interview with The Associated Press. He spoke about his injury while away from the golf course and said it was a tough time for him. Berger was ranked 25th in the world when he last participated in competitions but has dropped to 63rd in two years. However, the American was optimistic that he would pick up where he left off.

Speaking about his return, Daniel Berger said to the AP (via NBC Sports):

“That’s the tough part. When I took time off, I was a top-20 player. I’ll be coming back with nothing. I get it—it's part of the game. You’ve got to earn everything. When I come back, I’ll come back with fire in my belly. I’ll enjoy the challenge of getting back to where I was.”

Having turned professional in 2013, Daniel Berger has won four tournaments in his career and reached number 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Defending Champion will miss The American Express 2024

Jon Rahm won The American Express in 2023 but unfortunately won't be returning to defend his title this year. The Spanish golfer defected to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf, following which he was banned from the PGA Tour.

The current World No. 3 was officially notified by the PGA Tour commissioner about his ban and hence, he will not be competing on the PGA Tour in 2024.

Jon Rahm had an incredible victory at The American Express last year, his second Tour victory of the year. He shot four rounds of 64-64-65-68 to win the tournament by one stroke over PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson.

2024 American Express will feature a regular full-size field of 156 golfers who will compete for the winner's share from the $8 million purse. The tournament promises intense competition from the top-ranked golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Eric Cole, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Shane Lowry.

The official field of the tournament will be announced ahead of the commencement of the tournament. Golfers will tee off next week on Thursday, January 18 for the first round. The tournament will have its final round next Sunday, January 21, 2024.