Danielle Kang WITB: What's in the American golfer's bag

Danielle Kang has been playing on the LPGA Tour for over a decade now, winning multiple championships throughout that tenure. Kang is somewhat of a veteran on the tour and serves as an inspiration to many young golfers out there.

Interestingly, there has been immense curiosity about her gear, especially the club she uses to make her swings. The Women’s PGA Championship winner doesn’t change her gear that often.

However, she still has all the up-to-date gear in her bag due to her regular updates to assist her during various championships. Recently, she didn’t have a favorable run at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship and finished the tournament in a subpar T67 position.

Still, she is sponsored by Titleist, and most of her gear is from iconic golf manufacturers. Below, we have compiled a list of all the equipment Danielle Kang has in her bag.

Driver – Titleist TSR2 Driver with Mitsubishi TENSEI 1K Pro Blue Shaft

Fairway Wood – Titleist TSR2+ Fairway Wood with a Mitsubishi 1K Pro White Shaft

Irons - Titleist 716 CB Irons with Nippon NS Pro 950GH S shafts

Wedges - Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Wedges with Nippon NS Pro 950GH Shafts

Putter – Titleist Scotty Cameron DK Special

Ball – Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

Apparel/Shoes – Adidas

Danielle Kang has had a forgettable season in the LPGA Tour this year

While being one of the most talented golfers on the LPGA Tour, Danielle Kang has failed to make a favorable impact this year.

Her best finish came at the Aramco Team Series Singapore, where she ended up as a runner-up with a score of 11-under-205 throughout the three rounds.

Kang also represented the United States at the Solheim Cup and delivered a decent performance. However, her performance wasn’t enough to get a win for her nation.

Although the highlight of the event was her beating the French golfer Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall during the foursomes event,

Following her disappointing performance at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Danielle Kang will be hoping to bounce back in Japan next week for the Toto Classic, winding off the LPGA Asian Tour.