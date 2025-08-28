Data Golf ranks Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup side second-best team in four decades

Keegan Bradley has finally unveiled his US Ryder Cup team for the upcoming biennial tournament. Six players have already qualified for the event after the 2025 BMW Championship, while Bradley selected the remaining six on Wednesday.

The list included Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Patrick Cantlay. They would be joining the already qualified players JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Data Golf has ranked Keegan Bradley's team as the second-best of all time with a ranking of 12.0. Golf analyst Jamie Kennedy shared the stats about the US Ryder Cup team on X with a caption:

"As it stands, @RyderCupUSA has an average @DataGolf ranking of 12.0. Making it the SECOND best team since the data began in 1983. Top 5 US Teams: 2021: 11.3 (🇺🇸 by 10), 2025: 12.0 (this year), 1999: 13.1 (🇺🇸 by 1), 2012: 13.2 (🇪🇺 by 1), 1997: 13.8 (🇪🇺 by 1)"

There have been debates about whether Keegan Bradley would join the team. However, the American golfer has opted for only managing his duties as the captain of the team. He was ranked 11th in the automatic qualification list.

Keegan Bradley opens up about his Ryder Cup team

Keegan Bradle at the PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley opened up about his decision in the press conference at the PGA of America headquarters in Texas. He called it a "tough" decision and also talked about him not playing on the team.

"This was a really tough decision," Bradley said, via ESPN. "I will say, there was a point where I was playing. All these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way on to this team, and that's something that I'm really proud of, and something that I really wanted."

"I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups. I grew up wanting to fight alongside these guys, and it broke my heart not to play. It really did because you work forever to make these teams, but ultimately, I was chosen to do a job," he added.

This season on the PGA Tour, Bradley has played in 21 tournaments and made the cut in 19 of them. He recorded six finishes in the top 10 and also won a tournament, the Travelers Championship.

Some of his notable finishes are T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T8 at the PGA Championship, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and T7 at the season-ending Tour Championship.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage Black Course in New York. It is scheduled from September 25 to 28. Luke Donald will lead the European team.

