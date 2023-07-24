David Lingmerth withdraws from the 2023 3M Open

Swedish golfer David Lingmerth announced on Monday that he will not play in the 3M Open, which begins on Thursday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Lingmerth has not made public the reason for his withdrawal, although it is presumed to be due to injury.

Lingmerth was scheduled to play in the 3M Open following his participation in The Open Championship. At the Royal Liverpool Golf Course, he finished T68, with a score of +9.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA



David Lingmerth withdrew.



Kevin Chappell, David Hearn, Sean O'Hair & Caleb VanArragon were added vis sponsor exemptions.



4 Monday Q's also coming later today. 2023 3M Open Field Update #1:David Lingmerth withdrew.Kevin Chappell, David Hearn, Sean O'Hair & Caleb VanArragon were added vis sponsor exemptions.4 Monday Q's also coming later today. pic.twitter.com/Hx7jaRltRd

Lingmerth's overall score at the Open Championship suffered due to a terrible fourth round performance. On Sunday, the Swede made seven bogeys and zero birdies, which caused him to lose 17 places on the leaderboard, compared to his place on Saturday.

His performances in the first three rounds were much more promising. On the first day he had a score of -1, with four birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. On Friday he slipped a bit, making another double bogey and three bogeys with only one birdie (+4).

Lingmerth found his groove on Saturday and scored another -1 for a +2 overall, finishing T51 after the third round.

3M Open's field explored

Several interesting names will compete in the 3M Open this weekend, including six golfers from the Top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

They are Cameron Young (15), Tony Finau (19), Justin Thomas (24), Sepp Straka (25), Sungjae Im (27) and Hideki Matsuyama (29).

Cameron Young, the highest ranked at the 3M Open (Image via Getty).

In addition, five others from the Top 50 will be present, including the champion of the last Charles Schwab Challenge, Emiliano Grillo.

There will also be some young players who have made their mark in recent times. These include Akshay Bhatia, who won the Barracuda Championship this Sunday, and Nicolaj Hojgaard, who finished T23 in The Open Championship.

'Rookie sensation' Ludvig Aberg, who has accumulated four Top 25s and missed only one cut in seven tournaments during this PGA Tour season, and Peter Kuest, who has secured a T4 and a T14 this July, will also be present.

The 3M Open will also feature several golfers who have enjoyed incredible careers.

Justin Thomas has been in the news recently due to his disappointing season so far, including his most recent result at The Open Championship (cut with a score of +11). But Thomas is still a stellar player with 15 victories on the PGA Tour, including two majors.

Billy Horschel, winner of seven PGA Tour tournaments, Matt Kuchar, with nine wins on the same circuit, and Gary Woodland, winner of the 2019 US Open, will also be in the field.