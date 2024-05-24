David Puig on being part of the first-ever trade in pro golf history - “I think the trade made sense”

David Puig ditched Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC to join Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC in December 2023. As part of the exchange, Carlos Ortiz joined Niemann’s LIV Golf side. The two golfers seem happy since.

It's pertinent to note that Puig had finished 31st out of 50 players in LIV’s 2023 season-long standings. However, Garcia accepted him with open arms, letting 15th-placed Ortiz go. Detailing the LIV Golf League’s first-ever trade, Puig has now revealed that Ortiz is more comfortable with the Torque players.

The 22-year-old further said that he wished to play alongside “Spanish hero” Garica. The Spaniard noted that joining his national star’s team is a “dream come true.”

Speaking about his trade deal in LIV Golf’s Fairway to Heaven podcast, David Puig said (at 24:21):

"I expected it (the trade) a little bit just because Carlos Ortiz is very close with the Torque guys. I know they traveled a lot when they were playing on Tour before and traveling together and sharing coaches and stuff. So, I think the trade made sense and obviously for me, just going to Sergio's team was pretty much a dream come true.

Because when I grew up obviously Jon (Rahm) was still a little young. And I never had the chance of kind of seeing Seve (Ballesteros). Sergio was the Spanish hero in Spain when I was young. So, seeing him winning the Masters and everything he accomplished, just joining his team was obviously a very exciting moment."

It's pertinent to note that LIV Golf’s trade window remains open. However, no deal has taken place yet this season, making Puig’s transfer one of the very few that’s taken place so far.

David Puig's LIV Golf season so far

David Puig’s best finish on LIV Golf came in August 2023. The Spaniard finished fourth at LIV Greenbrier, while his team won the event. This was his side’s fourth team victory, but Puig has not won an event since joining Fireballs GC.

The golfer’s best finishes this season have been back-to-back 15th-place finishes in Las Vegas and Jeddah. Garcia’s side’s best finish came at LIV Golf Singapore where they managed to get the runner-up place. However, Puig only managed a 27th-place finish that week. He has finished 38th in Mayakoba, 34th in Hong Kong, 39th in Miami and 40th in Adelaide.

Torque GC has clearly had the better side of the deal so far as Ortiz managed to finish thrice inside the top-15. The Mexican golfer finished fourth in Hong Kong, while his side settled for the runner-up spot on the podium. Interestingly, his worst finish of the season came in Mayakoba where he finished 43rd. Interestingly, his side finished third that week.

Currently, Carlos Ortiz’s Torque GC sits fourth on the LIV Golf 2024 season leaderboard, while David Puig’s Fireball GC sits eighth.