"DeChambeau not #1" - Fans react in shock as LIV Golf announces longest drive of the season

As the 2023 season of LIV Golf came to an end, the Saudi circuit unveiled a list of the longest drives of the season. The second season of the series concluded last month with the Miami Team Championship. Charl Schwartzel topped the list of the longest drives list of the 2023 LIV Golf. He made a shot of 395.7 yards on the 17th hole during the first round of Tucson.

The LIV Golf shared the list on its X (formerly Twitter) account. However, fans were shocked to see Bryson DeChambeau missing the top spot. He finished in tenth place on the list. DeChambeau is best known for his long shots and this year on the LIV Golf, his longest shot measures 381.2 yards.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post, with one user writing:

"DeChambeau not #1."

"Unbelievable, congrats to@CA_Schwartzel but I can’t believe my man @b_dechambeau didn’t crack top 5!" another fan commented.

"@b_dechambeau Noooo, how could you! You were the chosen one!" a fan wrote.

Here are some more fans reactions:

Bryson DeChambeau had topped the long drive rankings on the PGA Tour in 2021 and 2022 before he joined LIV Golf. This year, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy topped the ranking with an average distance of 326.3 yards.

Here is a list of the golfers who played the longest drive on the PGA Tour in 2023:

1 Rory McIlroy 326.3

2 Brandon Matthews 321.2

3 Cameron Young 316.9

4 Cameron Champ 316.1

5 Matti Schmid 315.8

6 Byeong Hun An 315.6

7 Trevor Cone 315.1

8 Jon Rahm 314.0

9 Gary Woodland 313.8

10 Wyndham Clark 313.51

0 Kyle Westmoreland 313.5

12 Adam Scott 313.4

13 Keith Mitchell 312.9

14 Vincent Norrman 312.7

15 Joseph Bramlett 312.4

16 Trey Mullinax 311.8

17 Sam Burns 311.4

18 Luke List 311.0

19 Davis Thompson 310.7

20 Brent Grant 310.6

Bryson DeChambeau tops ranking among LIV Golf’s lowest rounds in 2023

Last month, LIV Golf released a list of the golfers who played the lowest round on the series. Bryson DeChambeau topped the ranking as he played a round of 58 in the 2023 edition of LIV Golf.

It was one of the lowest rounds in the history of golf. He matched the record set by Jim Furyk, who played a round of 58 at the Travelers Championship in 2016.

Speaking about his performance, DeChambeau said (via FoxNews):

"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career. It’s beyond words. I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."

Here is a list of the players who played lowest rounds on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Bryson DeChambeau: 58 (-12)

Brandel Grace: 61 (-9)

Cameron Smith 61( -9)

Harold Varner III 61 (-9)

Matt Wolff 61 (-9)

Bryson DeChambeau 61 (-9)

Talor Gooch 62 (-10)

