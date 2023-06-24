Danny McCarthy, co-leader at the 2023 Travellers Championship, is set to tee off on Saturday (June 24).
The American golfer, who has been in superb form throughout the event, will start his round at 1:00 p.m. Danny McCarthy's late tee time allows him to study the course conditions and make strategic decisions based on the performance of his competitors earlier in the day.
Danny McCarthy will take the tee with a bunch of illustrious golfers on Saturday. He is joined by Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie, both of whom have demonstrated their abilities and are serious candidates for the championship.
The trio's combined experience and desire have the potential to deliver an enthralling show of golfing prowess as they battle to keep the top positions on the leaderboard.
The Travellers Championship's first tee will see an excellent start to Saturday's round, including some of the sport's most-known players. Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, and Kyle Reifers will take the first tee at 10:59 a.m. This trio will set the tone for an action-packed day of golf, with each player anxious to generate momentum for a possible sprint to victory.
Danny McCarthy's scorecard at Travelers Championship
McCarthy and Keegan Bradley are locked in a thrilling tie for first place in the FedExCup.
Both players concluded the third round with a -15, demonstrating their extraordinary consistency and shot-making prowess. Danny McCarthy had an outstanding showing, shooting a decent 65 in the second round and an incredible 60 in the third.
Bradley was similarly spectacular, shooting a blistering 62 in the first round and a decent 63 in the second. With only one round left, these two great players are set to compete for the FedExCup crown, providing an exciting finish to the competition.
Here are the tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
1st tee
- 10:59 am - Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Reifers
- 11:10 am - Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley
- 11:21 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Riley, Shane Lowry
- 11:32 am - Doug Ghim, Andrew Svoboda, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:43 am - Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim
- 11:54 am - Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele, Alex Smalley
- 12:05 pm - Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat
- 12:16 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 12:27 pm - Greyson Sigg, Kevin Yu, Brian Harman
- 12:38 pm - Chesson Hadley, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee
- 12:49 pm - Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott
- 1:00 pm - Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie
10th tee
- 10:59 am - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
- 11:10 am - Kevin Tway, Carson Young, Rickie Fowler
- 11:21 am - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Andrew Landry
- 11:32 am - Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky
- 11:43 am - Harris English, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam
- 11:54 am - Cam Davis, Ben Martin, Tom Hoge
- 12:05 pm - Brett Stegmaier, Harry Hall, Nick Hardy
- 12:16 pm - Luke List, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren
- 12:27 pm - Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft, Sahith Theegala
- 12:38 pm - Sepp Straka, Chad Ramey
- 12:49 pm - Cameron Young, Ryan Blaum
The Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.