Danny McCarthy, co-leader at the 2023 Travellers Championship, is set to tee off on Saturday (June 24).

The American golfer, who has been in superb form throughout the event, will start his round at 1:00 p.m. Danny McCarthy's late tee time allows him to study the course conditions and make strategic decisions based on the performance of his competitors earlier in the day.

Danny McCarthy will take the tee with a bunch of illustrious golfers on Saturday. He is joined by Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie, both of whom have demonstrated their abilities and are serious candidates for the championship.

The trio's combined experience and desire have the potential to deliver an enthralling show of golfing prowess as they battle to keep the top positions on the leaderboard.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp Denny McCarthy is looking at a 4 shot lead after shooting a 65 today. He's 15 under for the tournament. Denny McCarthy is looking at a 4 shot lead after shooting a 65 today. He's 15 under for the tournament. https://t.co/hR84A1uWBX

The Travellers Championship's first tee will see an excellent start to Saturday's round, including some of the sport's most-known players. Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, and Kyle Reifers will take the first tee at 10:59 a.m. This trio will set the tone for an action-packed day of golf, with each player anxious to generate momentum for a possible sprint to victory.

As the day progresses, the 10th tee will have its share of excitement. Danny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Chez Reavie will tee off at 1:00 p.m., beginning their round from this prominent location.

Their tee time at the 10th tee provides a unique opportunity for these accomplished golfers to strategize and approach the game differently as they look to secure their status as Travellers Championship co-leaders.

Danny McCarthy's scorecard at Travelers Championship

McCarthy and Keegan Bradley are locked in a thrilling tie for first place in the FedExCup.

Both players concluded the third round with a -15, demonstrating their extraordinary consistency and shot-making prowess. Danny McCarthy had an outstanding showing, shooting a decent 65 in the second round and an incredible 60 in the third.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp Two tied at the top with a past champion chasing. Two tied at the top with a past champion chasing. https://t.co/Sm6CBWBwh4

Bradley was similarly spectacular, shooting a blistering 62 in the first round and a decent 63 in the second. With only one round left, these two great players are set to compete for the FedExCup crown, providing an exciting finish to the competition.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

1st tee

10:59 am - Zach Johnson, Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Reifers

11:10 am - Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley

11:21 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Riley, Shane Lowry

11:32 am - Doug Ghim, Andrew Svoboda, Patrick Cantlay

11:43 am - Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

11:54 am - Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele, Alex Smalley

12:05 pm - Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Austin Eckroat

12:16 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:27 pm - Greyson Sigg, Kevin Yu, Brian Harman

12:38 pm - Chesson Hadley, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee

12:49 pm - Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Adam Scott

1:00 pm - Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie

10th tee

10:59 am - Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

11:10 am - Kevin Tway, Carson Young, Rickie Fowler

11:21 am - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Andrew Landry

11:32 am - Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky

11:43 am - Harris English, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam

11:54 am - Cam Davis, Ben Martin, Tom Hoge

12:05 pm - Brett Stegmaier, Harry Hall, Nick Hardy

12:16 pm - Luke List, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren

12:27 pm - Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft, Sahith Theegala

12:38 pm - Sepp Straka, Chad Ramey

12:49 pm - Cameron Young, Ryan Blaum

The Travelers Championship 2023 Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

