Despite major injury scare, Tom Kim fights back valiantly at the 2023 Open Championship

South Korean professional golfer Tom Kim is playing at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in the 2023 Open Championship. Despite suffering from a major ankle injury, that he incurred by slipping off the patio of his rental house, he is still competing at the final major of the season.

Kim almost took his name out of the event after Thursday's play. After scoring a 3-under 68, he walked off to the interview section and explained the intensity of his injury.

The two-time PGA Tour title winner felt it was 'pretty cool' to survive and stand in a good position on the leaderboard. At the time of writing, he stands on the T26 rank. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I'm barely walking, but it's cool how I got away with it. Very unfortunate thing. It's pretty bruised. I can't take off my shoe really. I don't know how I really walked. But once the adrenalin popped in, I got away with it. Now I'm surviving."

Tom Kim at the 2023 Open Championship (via Getty Images)

Kim is having a grade-1 tear in his right ankle after his foot struck into a muddy section of his rental house's patio. He shared that he was very close to withdrawing his name from the 2023 Open Championship, however, his team motivated him to continue playing.

"It was a very close to call it off and not play today, get home and try to see a doctor because it's pretty bruised. But I got some tough love from my team and I was told to suck it up. I certainly did that and played well today," said Kim.

"I don't know how to hit the golf ball" - Tom Kim shares playing with a grade-1 tear in his right ankle

After the end of his first-round play, Tom Kim stood at T89 position on the leaderboard in the 2023 Open Championship. However, he bounced back on day two, jumping over 50 places on the table.

While speaking to the media, he shared that he had 'low expectations' entering the second round. But he managed to play pretty well as he got warmed up after playing a few shots. As the Golf Channel quoted him saying:

"I definitely went out there with low expectations of I don't know how to hit the golf ball. It was definitely a lot of half-swings. Once I started to warm up and get more comfortable with it, I was able to play around with it."

Tom Kim stated that his medical trainer said that despite his injury, he was still in a playable situation. He tapped his right ankle and entered round two at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

However, he added that he would still need a wheelchair to go back to his clubhouse after completing his round.

"I do need a wheelchair going to the clubhouse. I might need some help," said Kim.

Tom Kim is currently 10 shots behind the leader in the 2023 Open Championship. The world no. 24 has won two events on the PGA Tour but has not won a single major yet. However, he would definitely look to maximize the opportunity to climb up the leaderboard as much as possible.