Did Amy Olson make the 2023 US Women’s Open cut? Exploring the pregnant golfer’s Round 1 and 2 performance

Amy Olson, who is seven months pregnant with her first child, arrived at Pebble Beach to compete in the 2023 US Women's Open but did not make the cut on Friday. After the second round, she had a score of +12.

Olson stated her eagerness to compete in the major before the tournament began. However, she failed to make the cut.

In an interview with CNN, she said:

“One of my longest dreams has been to be a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and the other one is to be a mom. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to do both of them and this week just feels like the culmination of those two dreams."

Olson continued:

"Women do this all the time. I want other women who have gone through this that don’t get the cameras on them as they go about their job, as they go about what they do every single day while pregnant, I just want pregnancy and life to be celebrated. I love that people are acknowledging that it’s hard but it’s possible. I hope that when other women see me they feel like, ‘you know what, I can do it too.’”

It is worth noting that Bailey Tardy, an LPGA Tour rookie, led the leaderboard of the 2023 US Women's Championship after the second round. She finished with a score of less than seven, giving her a two-stroke lead over Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim.

Amy Olson's performance at the 2023 US Women's Open

Amy Olson began the 2023 US Women's Open with a bogey on the first hole, followed by a double bogey on the third hole. She birdied the fifth hole before recording three consecutive bogeys on the seventh, eighth, and ninth holes of the first round.

She finished with a score of 79 after four bogeys, a double bogey, and a birdie on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine on Thursday.

Olson struggled with her game in the second round, failing to make a single birdie over the following 18 holes. She finished with a five-over-par 77 after making five bogeys.

Amy Olson had only played 36 holes at the 2023 US Women's Championship and finished with nine bogeys, a double bogey, and a birdie for a 12-over par 156.

The 2023 US Women's Open Round 1 leaderboard is as follows:

1 Bailey Tardy: -7

T2 Allisen Corpuz: -5

T2: Hyo Joo Kim: -5

4 Hae Ran Ryu: -3

T5 Nasa Hataoka: -1

T5 Leona Maguire: -1

T7 Ayaka Furue: E

T7 Ji Yai Shin: E

T7 Angel Yin: E

T7 In Gee Chun: E

T11 Rose Zhang: +1

T11 Ruoning Yin: +1

T11 Maja Stark: +1

T11 Aine Donegan (a): +1

T11 Charley Hull: +1

T11 Minjee Lee: +1

T11 Xiyu Janet Lin : +1

T11 Amy Yang: +1

T11 Perrine Delacour: +1

T11 Dottie Ardina: +1

T21 Jeongeun Lee6: +2

T21 Patty Tavatanakit: +2

T21 Brooke M. Henderson: +2

T21 So Yeon Ryu: +2

T21 Ally Ewing: +2

T26 Hannah Green: +3

T26 Pajaree Anannarukarn: +3

T26 Kana Mikashima: +3

T26 Da Yeon Lee: +3

T26 Yuka Saso: +3

T26 Benedetta Moresco (a): +3

T26 Amari Avery (a): +3

T26 Mao Saigo: +3

T26 Monet Chun (a): +3

T26 Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +3

T26 Mina Harigae: +3

T26 Lydia Ko: +3

T26 Bronte Law: +3

T26 Andrea Lee: +3

T26 Hye-Jin Choi: +3

