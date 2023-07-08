Did Angela Zhang make the 2023 US Women's Open cut at Pebble Beach? Exploring the 14-year-old amateur’s major outing

The amateur golfers make up roughly 20 percent of the field for this week's US Women's Open. One of them is Angela Zhang. After competing in a playoff at Shannopin Country Club in Pittsburgh, the 14-year-old golfer qualified for the major earlier in May.

Zhang joined the star-studded field of golfers to compete at the 2023 US Women's Open, which got underway on Thursday, July 7. However, after two rounds, she failed to make the cut at the event and returned home.

Angela Zhang shot 79 in the first round of the major event and finished with a score of 11-over-par 155 after shooting 76 in the second round.

“I’m just super excited to be able to play Pebble Beach and compete in one, if not the highest, the best women’s professional golf tournament in the world and just to be able to play alongside all the LPGA players I‘ve looked up to is going to be such an amazing experience," she previously stated about competing in the US Women's Open.

Emilia Miglieccio, an amateur golfer, also played well in the event but missed the cut by one stroke. Lauren Kim and Ting-Hsuan Huang both finished with a score of seven over par.

The following amateur golfers failed to make the cut at the 2023 US Women's Open:

Emilia Migliaccio (+7)

Lauren Kim(+7)

Ting-Hsuan Huang (+7)

Grace Summerhays (+9)

Jeneath Wong(+9)

Anna Davis (+9)

Farah O’Keefe (+10)

Angela Zhang (+11)

Sadie Englemann (+11)

Kaili Xiao (+11)

Jess Baker (+12)

Saki Baba(+12)

Kelly Xu (+13)

Zoe Campos (+13)

Yana Wilson (+13)

Celeste Dao (+14)

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (+14)

Minori Nagano (+15)

Megan Propeck (+15)

Krissy Carman (+16)

Julia Misemer (+18)

Sophie Linder (+19)

Chizuri Komiya (+24)

Sarah Edwards (+25)

Angela Zhang's performance at the 2023 US Women's Open

Angela Zhang's major tournament journey began with a bogey on the second hole. On Thursday, July 7, she had two back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes, followed by another bogey on the fifth hole.

Despite struggling with her game in the first round, Angela quickly recovered with a stunning birdie on the sixth hole. She had made four bogeys and one birdie on the front nine of the Pebble Beach Golf Course's first round, and three bogeys and one birdie on the back nine on Thursday.

Angela Zhang began the second round on Friday, July 8, with a bogey on the third hole, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. She finished with 76 after four bogeys on the back nine.

Following the first round, Bailey Tardy headed the scoreboard. She settled for a score of less than seven to keep her lead in the tournament.

Aliisen Corpuz settled in second place with a score of under five alongside Hyo Joo Kim. Hae Ran Ryu managed to secure the fourth position on the 2023 US Women Open leaderboard followed by Leona Maguire, who settled in fifth position alongside Nasa Hataoka, with a score of under one.

Aine Donegan, an amateur player, finished in 11th place with a score of +1 after the second round. Amari Avery also made the cut alongside other amateur golfers including Bendetta Moresco, Mao Saigo, and Monet Chun.

