Did Cameron Davis earn a The Open Championship 2024 invite with the Rocket Mortgage Classic win? All you need to know

Cameron Davis earned an exemption to compete in the Masters and PGA Championship for 2025 with his victory at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. However, he will probably miss out on this year's Open Championship.

Cameron Davis secured an incredible victory at the recently concluded Rocket Mortgage Classic, defeating Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee, and Davis Thompson. He jumped 29 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings, reaching the 38th position.

However, according to the qualification criteria of the Open Championship, only players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings as of week 21 are eligible to compete in the Major. Last week was the 26th week in the OWGR calendar.

Moreover, the National Golf Club has released the list of players who qualified for the upcoming Major, and it does not include Cameron Davis. The 2024 Open Championship is scheduled to take place later this month from July 18 to 21 at Royal Troon. It will feature a regular field including several LIV golfers, PGA Tour players, DP World Tour players, amateur golfers, and other golfers who qualify through Open qualification.

Here are the qualification criteria for the 2024 Open Championship:

Previous Open Champions aged 55 or under on the final day of the tournament from the 2024 tournament onward

Champions from 2023 and prior are grandfathered until each champion turns 60.

Winners of selected tournaments (for the number of previous years): The Open (10), Masters (5), PGA Championship (5), U.S. Open (5), The Players (3), BMW PGA Championship (3), Open de Argentina (1), Japan Open (1), Diamond Cup Golf (1), The Senior Open (1)

Top 10 and ties from the previous year's Open Championship.

Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for Week 21 (the Open is Week 29).

Top finishers in the previous season of selected golf tours: European Tour's Race to Dubai (30), PGA Tour's FedEx Cup (30), Japan Golf Tour (2), PGA Tour of Australasia (1), Sunshine Tour (1)

Performance in the current year on selected golf tours for Week 25: European Tour (top 5 not already exempt, within the top 20), PGA Tour (top 5 not already exempt, within the top 20), Japan Golf Tour (top player not already exempt).

Current holders of selected amateur titles (if they are still amateurs): Amateur Champion, U.S. Amateur Champion, European Amateur Champion, Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion, Mark H. McCormack Medal

Has Cameron Davis ever played at The Open Championship?

Cameron Davis played in The Open Championship in 2018, making his Major debut that year with a decent outing. He made the cut after two rounds and tied for 39th place at the conclusion of the final round. Since then, he has not played in The Open Championship.

However, Davis meets the qualification criteria for other Majors and has competed in them. Earlier this year, he played in the Masters and tied for 12th place. He also participated in the PGA Championship and the US Open but missed the cut in both.

