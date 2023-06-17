Did Jon Rahm make the US Open 2023 Friday cut? Masters champion’s standing explored

In the highly anticipated 123rd U.S. Open, golf fans eagerly followed the performance of top players, including the reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm.

As the tournament progressed, the question arose: Did Jon Rahm make the cut on Friday? This article delves into Rahm's standing at the 2023 U.S. Open and explores his journey in the championship so far.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

Jon Rahm's consistent performance

At the conclusion of the second round, the cut line was set at 2 over par, determining which players would advance to the weekend rounds. Jon Rahm, known for his exceptional skills and remarkable consistency, secured his position among the remaining competitors by making the cut on the number. This achievement extends Rahm's impressive streak of consecutive made cuts in major championships to 16, a testament to his unwavering competitive edge.

Jon Rahm's path to the title

As the weekend rounds approach, Jon Rahm finds himself in a favorable position to make a run for the U.S. Open title. With his talent, experience, and previous major championship success, he possesses the necessary attributes to contend for the victory. Rahm's mental fortitude and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities make him a formidable threat on any given day.

The remaining rounds of the U.S. Open will require Rahm to showcase his exceptional skills and adapt to the challenges posed by the course and fellow competitors. His strategic decision-making, precision in ball striking, and ability to sink crucial putts will play crucial roles in his pursuit of the championship trophy.

Masters champion's momentum

With his recent victory at the Masters earlier in the year, Rahm arrived at the U.S. Open with heightened expectations and a surge of momentum. The triumph at Augusta National showcased Rahm's ability to perform under pressure and solidified his status as one of golf's premier talents. The question on everyone's minds was whether Rahm could sustain his winning form and translate it into success at Torrey Pines.

During the first two rounds of the U.S. Open, Rahm faced formidable challenges presented by the course and a competitive field of golfers. While specific details about his performance were not provided, the fact that he made the cut demonstrates his ability to navigate the demanding conditions and maintain his position among the top players in the tournament.

In conclusion, Jon's stellar performance at the 2023 U.S. Open resulted in his successful qualification for the weekend rounds, making the cut on the number.

As the tournament progresses, golf fans around the world will be eagerly watching Rahm's every move, anticipating his continued pursuit of greatness on the storied fairways of Torrey Pines.

