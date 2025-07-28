Did Kurt Kitayama qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs? Perks of winning the 2025 3M Open explored

Kurt Kitayama climbed up the leaderboard of the FedEx Cup standings to reach 53rd spot in his bid to qualify for the playoffs after his win at the 2025 3M Open. On Sunday, July 27, Kitayama claimed his second title on the PGA Tour at TPC Twin Cities with a 23-under par score of 261. He defeated Sam Stevens by one stroke to seal his first victory since 2023.

Kitayama has also won two titles on the DP World Tour as well- the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2018 and the Oman Open in 2019. His last win on the PGA Tour was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational two years ago. At the 3M Open, Kitayama ended his title drought and rose on the FedEx Cup points table.

Kurt Kitayama after his winning putt at the 3M Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Kitayama, who was at No.110 last week before his victory, moved into the Top 70 to qualify for the FedEx St.Jude Championship. The FedEx Cup playoff event which has the Top 70 players of the points table in the field will take place at TPC Southwind from August 7 to 10. The two-time PGA Tour winner holds the 53rd rank with 817 points after 19 events on the PGA Tour this season.

With his victory at the 3M Open, Kurt Kitayama gained 500 FedEx points and $1,512,000 prize money. His rise on the points table offers him a chance to make it to the Top 50 in the next few weeks and earn an exemption for all the Signature Events next year.

Kurt Kitayama opens up about changes in his game over the past two years

Kurt Kitayama had a sort of rollercoaster week at the 3M Open. He started off with a decent 6-under par score to stand at T11 heading into the second round. But on Friday, July 25, he slipped in round two and carded multiple bogeys to end up at T44.

On moving day, Kitayama turned things around to rise into contention and closed the round with 17-under par at T3. He continued his brilliance in the final round to seal the victory.

During his press conference after his win, he opened up about the changes he has implemented in the past two years. Kitayama said (via PGA Tour):

"I think just what I've been working on is starting to kind of show. Overall, I feel like my ball-striking kind of dipped a little bit earlier this year and now it's starting to come into form, I think."

He also shared how his putting let him down last year. He continued:

"Now it's starting to feel a lot better, starting to see some results there. That's been the last probably month or two months that I've kind of noticed."

Kurt Kitayama will next be seen at the Wyndham Championship from July 31 to August 3 at Sedgefield Country Club.

