Did Michael Block finish above the projected cutline at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Michael Block finished his second round at the ongoing PGA Championship at 11-over 82. Currently ranked 155th, his total score is 15-over.

The current projected cutline for the Major championship is 1-over. Block is 14 strokes short of making the projected 36-hole cut this week at Quail Hollow and won't advance for the weekend rounds on the 71-par course.

The US golfer had a lacklustre start to his campaign at the PGA Championship. In his opening round (May 15), he recorded a bogey on par-3 6th hole after a string of even pars. He recovered quickly with a birdie on the par-4 8th hole, but immediately carded a bogey on the par-4 9th hole.

The golfer further recorded two double bogeys on the 11th and 16th holes. He ended his Round 1 with a birdie on the par-3 17th hole, followed by an even par on the final hole. In total, Block hit two birdies, one bogey, and two double bogeys to close his opening round at 4-over 75.

Michael Block started his Round 2 on a great note. He posted a birdie on the par-4 11th hole. However, his performance went downhill after that. He recorded two consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th, followed by another one on the par-4 16th hole.

His game further worsened as he carded two consecutive double bogeys on the 17th and 18th. He finally put an end to the miserable loop after hitting a birdie on the par-5 7th hole. In total, Block recorded two birdies, five bogeys, and four double bogeys to score 11-over 82 on Friday (May 16).

How many events has Michael Block played in 2025?

Michael Block at the 2025 PGA Championship - Round One (Source: Getty)

Going into this week, Michael Block had not competed in any event in 2025. The PGA Championship this week is his season debut.

However, last year, he played in four events - the American Express, Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Championship, and the Charles Schwab Challenge. He wasn't able to make the cut in any of them.

Although Block turned pro in 2008, he spent most of his career working as a club professional. Incidentally, it was the 2023 PGA Championship that became his breakthrough moment. He finished in the top-15 at the tournament, making it the highest finish for a club professional in decades.

The Southern California resident also shot the only hole-in-one of the entire event during his final round on the par-3 15th hole. The golfer received an automatic invitation to the 2024 edition of the Major event.

