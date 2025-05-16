Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, shares images from Quail Hollow with 1M followers amid her husband's struggles at the PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson is currently playing in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. On May 6, it was revealed that the 40-year-old golfer had received a special invitation from the PGA for this tournament. Johnson accepted the offer, but right now he is in a lot of difficulty in the Championship. Interestingly, as he was sorting out the course, his wife, Paulina Gretzky, dropped some photos for her fans.

Paulina Gretzky has gained worldwide recognition for many of her works throughout the years. She is a model, singer, actress, social media influencer, and so on. Her initial recognition came from her father, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and her mother, actress Janet Jones. She is currently at Quail Hollow to support her husband, and while there, she has published several Instagram stories.

Gretzky posted two stories showcasing her outfit for round 2 of the tournament. While she did not utilize a caption, the model did include a link to her outfit in the following stories where she showed it off. Here's a glance at her Instagram Story:

Paulina Gretzky outfit in the PGA Championship (Image via: IG @paulinagretzky)

On the other hand, Dustin Johnson's first day at Quail Hollow did not go as expected. He finished the round 7 strokes over par, which dropped him significantly on the scorecard. He had only one birdie in round one, along with four bogeys and two double bogeys, for a total of 78.

Dustin Johnson has also struggled in Round 2, falling further down the card in the early holes. After five holes in Round 2, he is 153rd in the event and 10 shots over par. Given the current situation, Dustin Johnson is certain to miss the weekend.

Kerry Haigh explains the rationale for Dustin Johnson's invitation

Dustin Johnson at the Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Many LIV Golf players are competing in the PGA Championship, but their reasons for doing so vary. For example, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Cam Smith, and Phil Mickelson are all competing because of a previous victory. But on the other hand, golfers like Dustin Johnson received a special invitation.

Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh recently discussed the rationale behind this invitation, stating:

"Just as we have for many years, we look at every tour that's playing worldwide golf and try and identify the best players from those respective tours. When we do that, we certainly look at points list or money lists or rankings and identify who we think are the better players."

He continued:

"The committee meets and talks about whether or not we should offer them invites, which is why I think through that process we were able to get worldwide players from various tours."

Even PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague stated that the goal is always to create the strongest field for the event.

