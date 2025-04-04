Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina cheers for husband Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Miami

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina cheered for her husband, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, during his stint at the LIV Golf Tournament in Miami.

Ad

On Thursday, Paulina posted a series of photos on Instagram from the sidelines of the tournament, which is being held from Friday to Sunday at Trump National Doral.

Paulina’s first photo is a mirror selfie where she's wearing a cropped sweatshirt over a drawstring mini skirt and a white tank top.

“Did you miss me?” Paulina captioned the story.

Other pics include a shot showing Paulina looking over her shoulder away from the camera at the 18th hole of the course. She and Johnson posed for a couple's pic in another image.

Ad

Trending

(Credit: IG/@paulinagretzky)

Johnson is also set to take part in the upcoming Augusta Masters Golf Tournament, which will kick off in Georgia on April 10. Paulina will reportedly be present for that event as well.

Ad

Paulina and Dustin have been together since 2013 and were married in 2022. The couple has two kids: Tatum, 10, and River, 7.

Paulina has carved out a career as a model, actress and social media influencer. She has appeared on magazine covers and in Hollywood movies like "Fame" and "Grown Ups 2" and has over one million followers on Instagram.

Paulina also posts glimpses of the Gretzky family's life and celebrations of special occasions. She documented the celebrations for Wayne Gretzky's 64th birthday on social media. The Gretzky family took a private jet to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, which was played on Jan. 26, Wayne’s birthday.

Ad

Wayne Gretzky gave a special pep talk to Team Canada ahead of 4 Nations final

Wayne Gretzky’s wife, Janet, shared a video clip featuring the legendary hockey player reading the starting lineup ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final vs Team USA. Hockey Canada’s Instagram account shared the original video.

"First of all, congratulations. You made the hockey world proud, ex-players, and, of course the country, so good for you guys. It's been fun to watch," Gretzky said. "I know you give up a lot of time to do these kinds of things, but nothing is more fun than playing for the country. So I wish you guys good luck tonight."

Ad

Gretzky had been named honorary captain of the Canadian team for the tournament and took part in the opening ceremony on the ice as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tushaar Kuthiala Tushaar Kuthiala is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over a decade of experience in the field. Tushaar was an avid ice skater in his childhood and his love of competitive sports and background in writing led him to sports journalism.



Tushaar doesn't have a favorite NHL team as such, which allows him to watch and write from a truly neutral perspective. If he had to pick, Tushaar most enjoys watching the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.



Wayne Gretsky, Bobby Orr and Alexander Ovechkin are Tushaar's favorite players of all time. Their highlights reels, stats and accolades speak for themselves.



When not working, Tushaar writes fiction and reads books and manga. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama