In Photos: Wayne Gretzky, daughter Paulina fly to Kansas City in private jet to cheer on Buffalo Bills against Chiefs

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky flew to Kansas City last weekend to watch the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. His son Trevor, daughter Paulina and her husband, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, flew with the NHL great in a private jet to watch the contest.

On Thursday, Paulina shared a carousel of pictures from their Kansas City trip on Instagram. In one of the photos, Wayne Gretzky can be seen posing with his daughter at a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

“B𝖾𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝖾𝖺𝗆 𝗈𝖿𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗂𝖾𝗅𝖽”, Paulina captioned the post.

In the next slide, Dustin Johnson joined the father-daughter duo for a click. Paulina wore a Buffalo Bills jacket and a matching Bills cap, while Wayne Gretzky donned an off-white leather jacket, and Johnson sported a black puffer jacket and a white baseball cap.

Paulina shared some snapshots of the field and play taken from the VIP suite. She also posted a picture with her brother Trevor.

One group photo showed the party travelling in a spacious bus. Another saw Wayne Gretzky getting down from the private jet. Paulina also shared a couple of sneak peeks inside the jet they flew in. The last slide featured a black and grey letterman jacket that read ‘THE GREAT ONE’ in the back followed by Wayne Gretzky’s autograph.

Gretzky, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, also has a connection to football, being a former co-owner of the Toronto Argonauts who won the Grey Cup in 1991 under his ownership.

Wayne Gretzky receives birthday messages from loved ones

Last Sunday, Wayne Greyzky turned 64. Birthday wishes poured in for the NHL great, and his daughter Paulina posted a throwback photo of her parents with her on Instagram stories, writing:

“Happy birthday to the best dad!! Love you forever … your magoo @waynegretzky”

It was the same day the family traveled to Kansas City to watch the AFC Championship game. Gretzky’s wife Janet also wished her husband on the special occasion on Instagram. She shared a video montage of their life together with the caption:

“Happy Birthday to the Greatest One in every way !!! You continue to be a very Special One to all of us ♥️ We all Love you !!!”

His son Trevor posted a photo on Instagram stories from the 2017 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game, featuring Gretzky and his sons Ty and Tristan. He wished his father a “happy birthday” and mentioned that he loved his dad.

