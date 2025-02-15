Did Rory McIlroy make the cut at the 2025 Genesis Invitational?

Yes, Rory McIlroy made the cut at the 2025 Genesis Invitational after firing a second-round 67 to make it into fourth place at 5-under par. The Northern Irishman stands at fourth place, just three strokes behind the leader Davis Thompson heading into the weekend at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy's second round came with its challenges. He opened with an even-par 71 on Thursday followed by five birdies in an eight-hole stretch from the third to the tenth. However, back-to-back bogeys after that disturbed his momentum. Right after which, he balanced it with a birdie on the 15th followed by a better wedge shot on the 17th for another birdie. Meanwhile, he missed out on the par-5 18th which left him frustrated as he walked off the green.

Apart from that, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler hit just five fairways but managed a bogey-free 67 to move to 7-under, just one stroke behind Thompson. Scheffler stumbled holding out from the sand for an eagle at the 547-yard sixth. Besides him, Seamus Power, who had entered the second round just a shot behind first-round leader Denny McCarthy, lost ground with a 73, dropping to 2-under.

He did not make any birdie but featured a highlight-reel eagle at the par-5 sixth, where he struck six feet and rolled it in. Shane Lowry, missed his part carding his second consecutive 73 to sit at 2-over.

Moreover, elite groups of players missed the cut, including Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, and Gray Woodland. On top of that, Rory McIlroy recently talked about chasing Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy admits to 'delusion' as he chases down Scottie Scheffler

PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has made a strong start to 2025, but he recently credited his shift in mindset to Scottie Scheffler's disciplined approach. Speaking via the Independent, McIlroy talked about what sets Scheffler apart.

"It's about picking and choosing your spots to be aggressive... maybe just picking some more conservative targets at times. Scottie has proven over the past two or three years that he's definitely the best at that."

Moving forward, McIlroy, acknowledges that his tendency to take on unnecessary risks has held him back.

"I have a lot of belief in myself but sometimes that belief can turn into delusion depending on the situation. It is a little bit of that and I feel I can pull off any shot that I want to hit, but over the course of a season, over the course of a tournament, the more conservative strategies definitely pay off," Rory McIlroy said.

Now, with The Masters scheduled in April, McIlroy is gearing up for the career Grand Sslam. He is expected to take part in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in March, key stops in his buildup to Augusta National.

