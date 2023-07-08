Did Rose Zhang make the Friday cut at US Women’s Open? Star golfer’s standing explored

Rose Zhang successfully made the cut at the U.S. Women's Open cut on Friday, July 7, giving herself a good chance to perform well over the weekend. Fans and experts are excited to watch what the young star will do in the future rounds after her noteworthy performance in the competition attracted notice.

Zhang struggled to find her flow on the course and eventually found herself at 2-over-par 74 after a first-round loss on Thursday at Pebble Beach. Despite her elegant swing, her scorecard did not accurately reflect her ability, putting her in a perilous situation where she might not make the cut.

However, throughout Friday's round, Rose Zhang demonstrated her strength and her exceptional abilities. Her outstanding performance resulted in a stunning score of 71, which greatly raised her overall tournament ranking to 1-over. Her remarkable recovery not only guaranteed her a berth in the weekend rounds but also catapulted her into a tie for 11th place overall.

Although Zhang is presently eight strokes behind Bailey Tardy, the tournament leader, she must be commended for her extraordinary consistency under challenging circumstances. Zhang showed that she could adapt and thrive in hard conditions as Pebble Beach got colder, windier, and more difficult.

As a result of Rose Zhang's extraordinary abilities and unwavering resolve, fans and onlookers are now excitedly anticipating the upcoming rounds of the U.S. Women's Open.

She has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of women's golf because of her mesmerizing swing and ability to keep her cool under pressure.

Rose Zhang's standing explored

Rose Zhang is one player who has drawn notice from spectators as the competition at the US Women's Open heats up. The talented young golfer, who is tying for 11th place right now, has proven her tenacity and talent on the difficult Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Zhang is tied with Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina, Charley Hull, Maja Stark, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Amy Yang, Aine Donegan, and Xiyu Lin after receiving a score of +1. The competition for the top spots has been exhilarating because of these players' excellent performances throughout the competition.

Rose Zhang is well-positioned for the remaining rounds because to her consistent performance. She displayed excellent poise under duress by earning scores of 74 in the second round and 71 in the third round.

Zhang's position displays her capacity to negotiate the perilous course and compete at the highest level. The US Women's Open has proven to be a difficult test for the participants.

