Who is Rose Zhang's caddie? Uncovering details about the breakout golfer's bagman    

As Rose Zhang rises to prominence in the golf world, the emphasis naturally shifts to the person standing behind her—the one tasked with carrying her bag and providing crucial insights.

Jason Gilroyed, the renowned caddy, has helped Rose Zhang advance in her professional career. Gilroyed provides a plethora of knowledge and skill to Zhang's pursuit of golfing success, making him an important addition.

Their collaboration began just before Zhang's debut on the LPGA Tour and has since evolved into a formidable pairing.

Rose Zhang hired Jason Gilroyed ahead of her pro debut

Rose Zhang made a critical decision to employ Jason Gilroyed as her caddy in preparation for her professional debut.

Gilroyed, a well-known figure in the golfing world, has made a name for himself on the greens. Zhang and Gilroyed's collaboration began when she was still playing golf at Stanford.

Their relationship was made possible through Gilroyed's son, who shared a class with Zhang. After a dinner conversation, they agreed to work together, with Gilroyed serving as Zhang's caddie at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Zhang's tremendous talent and technique enthralled the entire field as the competition continued. She shot 4 under par in the fourth round of the Americas Open at Pebble Beach at the frigid early morning hour of 6 a.m.

"She shot 4 under pretty easily at 6 a.m. at Pebble when it was pretty cold. I" Gilroyed said of Zhang's performance. "If I had to describe her game, it would be more like Jin Young (Ko). You know it’s going to be about precision," Zhang's precision-focused approach to the game is highlighted by Gilroyed's assessment.

Background to Jason Gilroyed: Rose Zhang's caddie

Jason Gilroyed has an impressive professional golf experience in addition to his time as Rose Zhang's caddie.

Gilroyed, who is from Edmonton, Canada, has been a constant presence on the LPGA Tour since 1996, gaining a plethora of expertise and understanding along the way.

Gilroyed previously worked with Minjee Lee for five successful seasons, forging a formidable alliance that generated major triumphs, including a victory at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.

Throughout his career, Gilroyed's knowledge and advice have been essential to golfers such as Rosie Jones, Alison Lee, and Jessica Korda.

However, the life of a caddy is not without its difficulties. Gilroyed's tenure with Jessica Korda ended abruptly when he was fired midway through the third round of competition.

Despite the setback, Gilroyed is committed to assisting golfers in their pursuit of success.

