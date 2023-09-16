Did all Ryder Cup players make the Friday cut this week? Team US and Europe players' standings at the BMW PGA Championship and Fortinet Championship explored

The 2023 Ryder Cup is approaching pretty fast with only a week before the start of the tournament. Fans have their eyes on the Ryder Cup golfers playing at this week's PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.

While Max Homa and Justin Thomas, who will represent America at the Ryder Cup, have been playing at the Fortinet Championship, the whole European Ryder Cup team has been competing at this week's BMW PGA Championship.

Sixty-eight golfers made the cut at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. Max Homa and Justin Thomas, who finished in a tie for sixth place with scores of under eight, advanced to the third round. Zach Johnson, the captain of the American Ryder Cup squad, did not make the cut. He finished with a score of one under par, two strokes off the cut.

All of the European Team members are currently positioned over the cut line for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, which has a predicted cut of one under par. Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Hojgaard finished their second round with a score of under one, sitting on the borderline of the projected cut.

Luke Donald, the leader of the European Ryder Cup team, tied for 52nd place with a final score of two under par.

Robert MacIntyre, who earned a spot in the Ryder Cup team by auto-qualification, finished with a score of 3 under par, which is significantly better than the projected cut while Shane Lowry was tied for 31st place.

Viktor Hovland, who won the 2023 Tour Championship, tied for 25th place, while Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick took the 16th spot at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Sepp Starka finished in seventh place, while Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for tenth.

Tommy Fleetwood tied in third place and Ludvig Aberg topped the leaderboard of the tournament.

Europe players' standings at the BMW PGA Championship

Here are the standings of the European players at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship:

Ludvig Aberg- T1

Tommy Fleetwood- T3

Sepp Straka- T7

Tyrrell Hatton- T10

Matt Fitzpatrick- T16

Jon Rahm- T16

Viktor Hovland- T25

Shane Lowry- T31

Robert MacIntyre- T39

Rory McIlroy- T61

Nicolai Hojgaard- T61

Justin Rose- T61

European Ryder Cup captain: Luke Donald- T52

US players' standings at the Fortinet Championship

Here are the standings of the US Ryder Cup players at the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

Justin Thomas: T6

Max Homa: T6

USA Ryder Cup captain: Zach Johnson: Missed the cut

Here are the rest of the US Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualification)

Brian Harman (Automatic Qualification)

Wyndham Clark (Automatic Qualification)

Patrick Cantlay (Automatic Qualification)

Xander Schauffele (Automatic Qualification)

Sam Burns (Captain's Pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's Pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's Pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's Pick)