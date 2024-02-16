Did Tiger Woods get injured during round 1 of 2024 Genesis Invitational? All you need to know

Tiger Woods dealt with a back injury during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Thursday, February 15.

With a birdie on the opening hole of the event, Woods got off to a good start. Although he had performed admirably on the first nine holes, he faltered on the final holes.

While taking the second shot on the 18th hole, his back was locked up, and he hit a shank. After the competition, Woods talked candidly about his play, revealing that he had back spasms on the final few holes. His back was locked up on the final three holes, and he had even had trouble rotating it.

Speaking about his back injury, Woods said (via Bleach Reporter):

"My back spasmed on it. It had been spasming over the last three holes and it just locked up on me and didn't move, didn't rotate."

Tiger Woods had a rusty start to The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Thursday. He shot a 1-over par 72 with his five birdies and six bogeys.

Speaking about his performance, Woods said (via ESPN):

"I struggled with the speed of the greens. I couldn't believe how fast they were today even though I made a couple. I ran a bunch by the hole today, it was very stressful. But the golf course is in such perfect shape. Considering the amount of rain they've gotten, to get the golf course this fast is pretty impressive."

Tiger Woods finished in a tie for 49th place after the first round of The Genesis Invitational. Patrick Cantlay topped the leaderboard of the tournament with a score of under 7.

When will Tiger Woods tee off on Friday at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Tiger Woods will tee off in a group with Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas for the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Friday, February 16. The group will start their game on the first hole at 2:54 p.m. ET.

Nick Dunlap and Grayson Murray will take the first shot of the second round at 10:20 a.m. ET, followed by Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, and Sam Ryder, who will tee off at 10:32 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the second round of The Genesis Invitational (all-time ET):

10:20 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

10:32 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

10:44 a.m. – Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

10:56 a.m. – Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:08 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:32 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

12:01 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

12:37 p.m. – Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

12:49 p.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Chase Johnson

1:01 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

1:13 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:25 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:42 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

1:54 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

2:06 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

2:18 p.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

2:30 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 p.m. – Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

3:06 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout