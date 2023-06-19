Did Wyndham Clark’s ball move? Controversy rages after golfer wins US Open 2023

The US Open 2023 concluded on Sunday with Wyndham Clark lifting the trophy. The golfer won the 123rd US Open by edging past the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in the final round. However, Clark’s maiden major title and his second-ever win on the Tour is now covered with a raging controversy.

The Los Angeles Country Club course has been subject to criticism from players and fans throughout the week for its poor setup and brutal roughs. However, Clark’s controversial move had less to do with the greens and more to do with his actions. On Sunday, amid his LACC heroics, Clark made one move in the final round that has now come under the scrutiny of golf fans. The US Open winner made a divisive shot as he allegedly moved the ball while deciding on the shot.

According to several video evidence surfacing online, Wyndham Clark’s ball moved when he put a club near it in the rough. The golfer was deciding on the iron to use when some movement was seen on the ball. However, the movement is very subtle and different to spot in the rough. However, the videos have started a big controversy with fans demanding action against the golfer.

Here is a video shared by @NUCLRGOLF on Twitter:

The alleged movement was not noted by officials at the LACC. Wyndham Clark moved on with his play and was not awarded a penalty, as demanded by many fans. The USGA has also not reacted to the controversial shot. However, fans on social media have begun debating over the viral moment on social media, with some even demanding action against Clark.

Needless to say, the viral LACC moment has divided fans over whether the ball moved or not. As it stands, Clark is the US Open 2023 champion.

Wyndham Clark wins US Open 2023

Wyndham Clark was tied first with Rickie Fowler at the end of play on Saturday. Despite being a non-favorite, the 29-year-old golfer pushed forward to win the US Open 2023 on Sunday. The PGA Tour player carded an impressive even-par 70 and finished with a 10-under total of 270 to clinch his maiden major championship trophy.

While Fowler fell off towards the end of the final round, Clark had to hold off a challenge from World No.3 Rory McIlroy. The golfer successfully stood his ground to take a one-stroke victory over the Northern Irishman. With the win, Clark landed a whopping $3,600,000 paycheck, the biggest winner’s payout in the history of the majors.

