"Disrespectful to the sport" - Fans slam Max Homa after golfer throws his club in frustration at the 2025 PGA Championship

Fans reacted on social media after Max Homa displayed his frustration by throwing his club at the 2025 PGA Championship Round 4 on Sunday. Homa lost his cool after an errant shot at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club where he registered two double bogeys in the final round.

Homa had arrived at Quail Hollow on Sunday with an even-par score. He started his final round with two pars on the first two holes. However, he carded a double bogey on the par-4 3rd hole.

His tee shot landed way left, followed by his third hit missing as well. A visibly frustrated Max Homa threw away his club in anger and then quickly walked up to pick it up.

However, golf fans were not impressed by Homa's move to launch his club away like that. They took to the comment section to express their criticism towards the action.

One X user claimed Homa for being 'disrespectful' by throwing away his club. He wrote,

"Disrespectful to the sport and to the players. He deserves nothing."

One popular comment, with over 7k views to the above video, read:

"It always cracks me up when they go and pick up right after lol."

Here are other fan reactions:

"How much longer is PGA and its loyal golf media going to keep pretending Homa is a top player?" one fan questioned.

"There should be penalties for throwing clubs." another wrote.

"Pro golfer losing control. Hit it right the first time then," one fan commented.

"There are insane penalties for almost everything on tour but act like a petulant toddler by throwing a club or digging a huge additional divot... Nothing..." another expressed.

After an impressive show at the Masters 2025 with a T12 finish, the former World No. 5 delivered a poor performance in the second major of the season.

How has Max Homa performed in the PGA Championship so far?

Max Homa at the 2025 PGA Championship - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Max Homa started his PGA Championship campaign on a lacklustre note on the 71-par course. In the opening round, he hit two birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey to score 2-over 73.

In Round 2, his performance saw a massive turnaround as he shot one eagle, six birdies and one bogey to close the day at 7-under 64. With a total score of 5-under, Homa cruised past the 1-over cutline on Friday (May 16).

In Round 3, the ace golfer saw a dip in his form as he recorded one birdie, four bogeys and one double bogey to finish at 5-over 75.

In the ongoing final round of the PGA Championship, Homa's performance went into a freefall as the round progressed. In the final nine holes, he hit six bogeys, three of them consecutively. In total, the US golfer carded five birdies, seven bogeys and two double bogeys to score 6-over 77. He concluded the tournament with 6-over-par total score.

Max Homa is currently placed T57 in the leaderboard. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and LIV Golf star Jon Rahm were leading the standings at the time of writing. They had a lead margin of two strokes with a total score of 9-under.

