"DJ would've smoked Rory McIlroy & Europe" - Fans react to Dustin Johnson's performance at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Dustin Johnson has been in pretty consistent form throughout this season. While he performed admirably on the LIV Golf circuit, he missed three of four cuts in the golf majors this season on the PGA Tour. Speculations are that this is why he was not selected for the 2025 Ryder Cup, but fans have been recently claiming it was a missed opportunity for Team USA following Johnson's incredible opening round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ad

The Carnoustie Championship Course is hosting the tournament, and it is also Dustin Johnson's first DP World Tour event of the season. Despite this, the LIV Golfer performed admirably in the first round, posting a bogey-free 8 under par round with six birdies and one eagle. NUCLR Golf reported DJ's round on X, sharing additional information about his stats. The post read,

"🚨⛳️☢️ #NEW — LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson fired a sizzling 64 (-8) at Carnoustie and is currently T2 after round 1 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Is DJ back?"

Ad

Trending

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨⛳️☢️ #NEW — LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson fired a sizzling 64 (-8) at Carnoustie and is currently T2 after round 1 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Is DJ back?

Ad

Under the comments of this post, fans began discussing how Team USA could have used Dustin Johnson and also Brooks Koepka at the Bethpage Black Golf Club. Keegan Bradley's team struggled in the first two days of the competition, which resulted in Team Europe winning the tournament despite Team USA having a fantastic Sunday Singles day.

Talking more about the fans' comments, here's a look at some of them,

"DJ would've smoked Rory & Europe!" One fan stated.

Ad

golf fan 101 @golfan101_ @NUCLRGOLF DJ would've smoked Rory &amp; Europe!

Ad

"Team USA coulda used that last week," another fan pointed out.

The Gambler's Gazette @GamblerGazette @NUCLRGOLF Team USA coulda used that last week

Ad

"Really could have used a DJ type on the 🇺🇸 Ryder Cup team." One fan exclaimed.

AC @acpaul41 @NUCLRGOLF @bweisflock25 Really could have used a DJ type on the 🇺🇸 Ryder Cup team.

Ad

"Great to see DJ playing solid golf again 💪." Another fan stated.

John ProV1 👨‍💻 @JohnProv1 @NUCLRGOLF Great to see DJ playing solid golf again 💪

Ad

"You might wanna put him on the American Team, along with Brooks, who won a major at Bethpage," one fan pointed out.

Nick Rado @NicRado1 @NUCLRGOLF You might wanna put him on the American Team, along with Brooks, who won a major at Bethpage

Ad

During the 2025 Open Championship, Dustin Johnson discussed missing the Ryder Cup and how difficult it is for him to watch the event from home.

Dustin Johnson once said it "s**k" to watch the Ryder Cup at home

LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day Three - Source: Getty

During the 2025 Open Championship, DJ was asked about his feelings about not getting to take part in the Ryder Cup this season. Johnson noted that he has not played well in the golf majors, which is why he would miss the competition, which would be a bad feeling for him. According to Golf Monthly, the golfer stated,

Ad

"Believe me, I would love to play on the Ryder Cup team. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is one of my favourite events on the planet. So, yeah, it's going to s**k watching it from home." Johnson later added, "I just haven’t played well enough this year. If I had played better, then I think I'd have a serious consideration of being on the team, but you never know. A really good weekend could change things."

Interestingly, Johnson actually managed to do well in the 2025 Open Championship, finishing tied for 23rd position with a score of 6 under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More