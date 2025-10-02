"DJ would've smoked Rory McIlroy & Europe" - Fans react to Dustin Johnson's performance at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Dustin Johnson has been in pretty consistent form throughout this season. While he performed admirably on the LIV Golf circuit, he missed three of four cuts in the golf majors this season on the PGA Tour. Speculations are that this is why he was not selected for the 2025 Ryder Cup, but fans have been recently claiming it was a missed opportunity for Team USA following Johnson's incredible opening round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Carnoustie Championship Course is hosting the tournament, and it is also Dustin Johnson's first DP World Tour event of the season. Despite this, the LIV Golfer performed admirably in the first round, posting a bogey-free 8 under par round with six birdies and one eagle. NUCLR Golf reported DJ's round on X, sharing additional information about his stats. The post read,
"🚨⛳️☢️ #NEW — LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson fired a sizzling 64 (-8) at Carnoustie and is currently T2 after round 1 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Is DJ back?"
Under the comments of this post, fans began discussing how Team USA could have used Dustin Johnson and also Brooks Koepka at the Bethpage Black Golf Club. Keegan Bradley's team struggled in the first two days of the competition, which resulted in Team Europe winning the tournament despite Team USA having a fantastic Sunday Singles day.
Talking more about the fans' comments, here's a look at some of them,
"DJ would've smoked Rory & Europe!" One fan stated.
"Team USA coulda used that last week," another fan pointed out.
"Really could have used a DJ type on the 🇺🇸 Ryder Cup team." One fan exclaimed.
"Great to see DJ playing solid golf again 💪." Another fan stated.
"You might wanna put him on the American Team, along with Brooks, who won a major at Bethpage," one fan pointed out.
During the 2025 Open Championship, Dustin Johnson discussed missing the Ryder Cup and how difficult it is for him to watch the event from home.
Dustin Johnson once said it "s**k" to watch the Ryder Cup at home
During the 2025 Open Championship, DJ was asked about his feelings about not getting to take part in the Ryder Cup this season. Johnson noted that he has not played well in the golf majors, which is why he would miss the competition, which would be a bad feeling for him. According to Golf Monthly, the golfer stated,
"Believe me, I would love to play on the Ryder Cup team. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is one of my favourite events on the planet. So, yeah, it's going to s**k watching it from home." Johnson later added, "I just haven’t played well enough this year. If I had played better, then I think I'd have a serious consideration of being on the team, but you never know. A really good weekend could change things."
Interestingly, Johnson actually managed to do well in the 2025 Open Championship, finishing tied for 23rd position with a score of 6 under par.