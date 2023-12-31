Each golf course is a challenge in itself, and each has its own special beauty. Players may find the many hazards challenging in some, as well as the need to go super low in the score in order to get a good result in others.

That said, there is no doubt that playing the toughest golf courses is especially satisfying for true golf lovers. No matter if it is an under-par or over 100 score, walking a full course of this kind is always an unforgettable experience.

What are the world's toughest golf courses? Let's dig in.

Top 5 most difficult golf courses in the world to play

The answer is not simple, as not all golf courses are difficult for the same reasons. However, there is a consensus that among the hardest courses in the world are the following:

1- Carnoustie Golf Links, Championship Course

This course, nestled in Scotland, presents itself on its official X (formerly Twitter) account as "Golf's Greatest Test." Indeed, its fame among players around the world is well worth the appellation.

Currently, the course measures 7402 yards and is par 72. The record for 18 holes is 63 (Tommy Fleetwood, 2017), but such a score is a unique achievement. The course rating is 77.4 and one of the best stories to illustrate this is that Sergio Garcia finished the 1999 Open Championship in tears due to the difficulty of Carnoustie.

The Championship Course has hosted The Open Championship eight times, as well as the Women's British Open twice and the Senior Open Championship once, among other high-level tournaments.

The course has an enormous history. It is said that golf was played there since the 16th century, although the club was founded in 1842. The facility has two other golf courses (Burnside and Buddons), in addition to a free-to-play five-hole golf course (The Nestie).

2- Augusta National Golf Club

The home of The Masters Championship is considered the most exclusive golf club in the world. This is influenced by other issues besides the difficulty of the course, but this detail has been fundamental for the elevation of The Masters as the main event of the world professional circuit.

The course currently has 7,510 yards and is par 72. Its rating is 78 and the record belongs to Nick Price (1986) and Greg Norman (1996) with 63. Augusta National hosts every year (since 1934) The Masters. It has also been home to the Augusta National Women's Amateur since 2019.

3- Royal County Down Golf Club

The Northern Irish facility is another one with a lot of history. It was founded in 1889 and has hosted, among others, the Irish Open and the Senior British Open. It has two courses, of which the most emblematic is the Championship Links.

It was designed by a quartet, including none other than Old Tom Morris and Harry Vardon. The course currently has 7,186 yards and is par 71. The course rating is 75.

4- Winged Foot Golf Club

This New York course has been in service since 1923 and has hosted six times the US Open, twice the US Women's Open and once the PGA Championship. The West Course (its championship course) has 7,426 yards, is par 72 and its rating is 76.4.

Two majors held at Winged Foot were won with two of the highest scores in history, the 1974 US Open (Hale Irwin, +7) and the 2006 US Open (Geoff Ogilvy, +5).

5- Muirfield

The current home of The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, Muirfield was opened in 1891. It has hosted The Open Championship 16 times, the first in 1892 and most recently in 2013. The course has 7245 yards and is par 71. Its rating is 73.