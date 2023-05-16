“Do you know how hard this is to do” - Fans React to Jediah Morgan making an 'impossible' trick shot

Jediah Morgan pulled off quite the trick shot on a rainy day that caused delay during the LIV Golf Tulsa event. The Rippers GC member were enjoying their time in the locker room as Morgan decided to try an insane trick shot. Needless to say, Cameron Smith was there to capture the moment at the right time.

Morgan tried to chip the golf ball off the carpet into a small cardboard box held by Marc Leishman. He pulled off the incredible shot, and his group members were having fun to say the least.

Needless to say, once the video was posted to Twitter, it garnered a lot of fan reactions. Many fans were impressed with the ease that he pulled off the trick shot with, stating it was not easy to do that.

“Do you know how hard this is to do ? Mind blown”

“Off a tight lie too!”

“Mate Return of the Jedi freak shot!!!”

“That’s really cool. Who is that guy?”

“Legend!!”

“This is gold”

“Skill level of a professional is off the charts”

Jediah Morgan’s impossible trick shot shows his journey to the LIV Golf Series

Jediah Morgan (Image via Getty)

Jediah Morgan is an Australian golfer currently playing on the LIV Golf Series as well as the PGA Tour of Australasia. The 23-year-old golfer turned pro in 2021. He won the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, which was just his fourth start as a pro. He also became the youngest winner of the tournament.

Morgan won the 2020 Australian Amateur Championship and also won the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit for 2021-22. Currently, Morgan is a part of the Rippers GC in LIV Golf.

The Rippers GC is an all-Australian team on LIV Golf. It consists of captain Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jediah Morgan. The LIV Golf Series had its recent Tulsa event, which was quite a successful one.

Fans showed up in great numbers, making it one of the most attended events of the Series. Speaking about the warm welcome the golfers received, Branden Grace said (via Golf Week):

“We came out there with a warm welcome, and you come to Tulsa, the guys are really loving it out here. They’re sport hungry, or event hungry, if I can put it that way."

"I’ve heard for the first time in America where — the U.S. where you see where the guys are going to go this week; are they going to support the PGA Tour or come out to LIV, and I heard a hell of a lot more people saying they’re coming out to the LIV and seeing what it’s all about. Just shows we’re doing something right.”

