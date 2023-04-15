"Probably need to play a few more events"- Jed Morgan 'frustrated' by lack of LIV events

Jed Morgan is frustrated with the LIV Golf schedule and would like to see the series expand its schedule. LIV Golf has 14 events that will take place in seven different countries throughout the year.

They wrapped up with three events and the fourth one will take place in Australia towards the end of April. Most golfers have joined the Saudi-backed series to play less golf as the PGA Tour has tournaments scheduled to take place every week.

Jed Morgan, on the other hand, wants more events. He suggested that LIV should extend its events to 18 as it will help golfers improve their game. In his recent interview with News.Au.com, Morgan revealed:

“There’s obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row, and getting some form that way. I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14. You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp."

He also mentioned that LIV Golf should be awarded the ranking points. Morgan went on to say:

“If they don’t change that in the future, and LIV does everything right (to be awarded points), the world ranking system’s broken. It’s actually already broken. It’s already pretty screwed up.”

Jed Morgan has played in all three LIV Golf events starting with the Mayakoba tournament, where he finished in 43rd place. At the LIV Golf Invitational Tucson, he settled at 47th and at 26th at the Orlando event.

2023 LIV Golf schedule

LIV Golf has increased its eighth event schedule to 14 in 2023. The next event will take place from April 21 to 23 at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide. After individual tournaments, the team event will take place from November 3 to 5 in Jediah.

Here's a complete list of the LIV Golf events that will take place in 2023:

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA

LIV Golf DC

Date: May 26-28

Venue: Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain

LIV Golf London

Date: July 7-9

Venue: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA

LIV Golf Bedminster

Date: Aug. 11-13

Venue: Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

LIV Golf Chicago

Date: Sept. 22-24

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA

LIV Golf Miami

Date: Oct. 20-22

Venue: Trump National Doral, Florida, USA

LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah

Date: Nov. 3-5

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

