Does Tiger Woods run the Genesis Invitational? Golf Legend's involvement in coveted tournament explored

Tiger Woods made the difficult decision to remove himself from the Genesis Invitational field this week. Shortly after confirming that he would play, he backed out but noted that he would try to be at Torrey Pines for the event this week. Why does he need to attend if he's not playing?

Aside from the fact that Woods is a legend still playing and his presence at any golf tournament wouldn't be a huge surprise, he is doing this because he's the Genesis' host. Much like Jack Nicklaus hosts the Memorial Tournament, Woods sort of "runs" the tournament alongside the sponsors. He's effectively in charge of setting the tournament up alongside the brand that sponsors, which in this case is Genesis.

Woods was instrumental in getting the field set up, sending out invites to those not already in the field, and finding a new location when the Los Angeles wildfires struck. The PGA Tour settled on Torrey Pines, and the 82-time champion was heavily involved.

It's unusual for a host like this to even consider playing. For example, Nicklaus doesn't even try to suit up and play the Memorial. It's rare for such a legendary player like Woods to be able to host and still have the capacity to compete.

With his health and age, that may not be true of Woods for very long. He's had multiple surgeries in the last couple of years, and he will be 50 by the time the next Genesis Invitational rolls around. He played but withdrew from the field last year and was briefly in the field before stepping back this year as well.

Tiger Woods admits he's 'not ready' to play golf just yet

Tiger Woods' mother passed away last week. Kultida, a woman Woods routinely credits for molding him into the golfer he'd eventually become, was 81 when she died.

Shortly thereafter, Woods surprised everyone by confirming his place in the field at the Genesis Invitational. Not long after, though, he walked back that confirmation and revealed that he just couldn't do it.

He said in a somber statement:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss."

The golfer thanked everyone for their support and understanding at this time:

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

The next appearance for Tiger Woods is currently unknown. However, the Players Championship in March has always been a favorite of his, and he has an exemption into the field.

