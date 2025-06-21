"Doesn't look like Tiger Woods tore his Achilles" - Fans react to the 15x Major winner visiting Augusta

Fans online reacted after Tiger Woods was spotted walking on the course again at Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 21. It has been months since the legendary golfer announced his Achilles tendon injury that ruled him out of the 2025 Masters and the subsequent tournaments.

The golfer was last spotted on the iconic course during Charlie Woods' US Amateur Qualifier, but he didn't step out of the car. In the pictures shared by TW Legion on social media, Tiger Woods was spotted inspecting a new nine-hole par-3 short course along with Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley.

In the pictures, Woods can be seen walking on the sand in the proposed golf course site of The Loop and The Patch. Tiger Woods' upcoming collaboration with Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC) was shared by TW Legion on X.

Woods is currently out of competitive golf, but his appearance at Augusta has stirred up a lot of reactions among the fans. A section of them commented about Woods' well-being, wishing him the best. However, some of the fans ended up questioning Tiger Woods's fitness, doubting his Achilles tendon injury.

Take a look at some of the comments on the above X post:

"Sure doesn't look like he tore his Achilles. Interesting," someone questioned about Woods' injury.

Expand Tweet

"Short course? Why? What’s the goal? A drive, chip and putt interactive simulator thing? ….what’s the commercial goal here? Anyone know?" a fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"Great to see him walking so soon after the surgery! Looks like he has moon boots on," a fan commented on Tiger Woods' outfit.

"Looks like he can play," an X-user wrote in the comments.

"Gonna have to ding him for blinding white shoes in a dirt pile. What a choice," someone wrote in the comments.

"Achilles looks great. He might win 4 more majors," someone hilariously said.

Apart from designing the short course with ANGC, Woods' TGR Foundation has committed to building a learning lab.

Tiger Woods talks about his project with ANGC

Woods is not a new name when it comes to giving back to the community. His TGR Foundation and Lab are actively working to support the golfer's vision.

Fred Ridley recently made an announcement about Tiger Woods' short course project. Following that news, Woods admitted, in a video shared by the Masters on Instagram, the importance of municipal golf in his career. He said:

"Municipal golf is how I grew up. I grew up on a par-3 course. I grew up playing public golf courses. We didn’t have the funds to be able to play in country clubs so I got my start playing par-3 golf in municipal courses."

Take a look at the Instagram post shared by the Masters:

Woods has not yet shared any official plans for his comeback to competitive golf.

