"GOAT Jr!’; ‘Keep grinding Charlie Woods!" – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ son qualifying for 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, qualified for the 2025 US Junior Amateur after winning a three-way playoff at the Eagle Trace Golf Club. Fans online reacted positively to the 16-year-old’s thrilling performance, encouraging him to keep up the good work.

Charlie fired a 1-under 71 on Thursday and beat Oscar Crowe and Mathew Marigliano in an intense playoff. He snagged one of five qualifying spots and will compete in the US Junior Amateur, which kicks off on July 21 at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

One fan on X commented on the 16-year-old golfer’s victory, writing,

“GOAT Jr! The kid is making moves!”

Another fan wrote,

“Keep grinding, Charlie! One day, you may make it to the big leagues and get to play on LIV Golf. Every golfer's dream”

One fan made a positive prediction for young Charlie’s future, writing,

“Dude’s making really good progress now. I bet we’ll see him play in the regular U.S. amateur within 2 to 3 years.”

Another fan complimented Charlie Wood’s swing. Here's what they wrote:

“I played the Florida Am two weeks ago with Charlie. From afar, he looks like Tiger, and from up close, he has a powerful, nice swing. Already one of the best ams in Florida, sky is the limit!!”

Others poured in more congratulatory messages. One user on X wrote,

“Well done, Charlie!”

Another user commented,

“Well played🙏”

Last year, Charlie Woods similarly qualified for the US Junior Amateur after scoring 1-under 71 to win the qualifier. He shot a total of 22-over 162 at Oakland Hills, tied for 240th in the tournament, and failed to make the cut.

Notably, Charlie’s father, Tiger Woods, won the US Junior Amateur three consecutive years, from 1991 to 1993. The 82-time PGA Tour winner also won the US amateur three straight years from 1994 to 1996.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods admits winning is a “great feeling” after winning the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational

In May, Charlie Woods won his first AJGA event at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, which was held at Streamsong Resort. Following his exciting victory, he admitted that he has yet to perform as well as he should, but is happy to finally see his hard work pay off.

“It means so much because I haven’t really performed at the highest level yet. And to finally do it after all the work I have put in, and not playing well in big events in the past. Even though I am so much better than that, and for it all to finally come together is such a great feeling.” (Via AJGA)

Charlie Woods charged into his final round at the Team TaylorMade Invitational tied for second place. He shot 6-under 66 in his final round, bringing his total to a winning score of 15-under 201.

