"Doesn’t seem like a spurt for Scottie Scheffler" - Analyst predicts how many majors World No. 1 will win

Scottie Scheffler picked up his fourth major championship title at the recently concluded 2025 Open Championship. Following his victory, golf analyst Ryan Lavner predicted that the World No. 1 golfer will still be a major contender on the course in 10 to 15 years to come.

Ad

Scheffler has won every major tournament except the US Open. Should he clinch the title next year, he will join the elite group of career Grand Slam winners.

During an episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two golf analysts discussed the implication of Scottie Scheffler’s thrilling victory at Royal Portrush. Rex Hoggard said that the possibility of the 17-time PGA Tour winner becoming a Grand Slam winner is “shocking,” and Ryan Lavner, agreed.

Ad

Trending

Lavner also said that the 29-year-old golfer’s tremendous performance doesn’t appear to be temporary, but will likely go on for a while. He listed several big-name golfers who had spurts and won their major championship titles, but insisted that Scheffler is built for the long haul.

“And we've seen players have spurts, right? To pick off all of their — or most of their — major championships. [Jordan]Spieth had a spurt. [Brooks] Koepka had a spurt. DJ had a spurt. At least until the Masters this year, Rory McIlroy had a spurt. This doesn’t seem like a spurt for Scottie Scheffler.” [3:43]

Ad

The golf analyst said that the four-time major championship winner has achieved a good balance both on the course and off the course. He attributed this balance as one of the reasons Scheffler will remain relevant for a long time and will likely go on to win 10 majors in his career.

“I think he’s probably going to get to 10 [majors]. I don’t see any reason — barring injury, some sort of life change, or a loss of desire — that would slow him down. I think he can probably get to 10, which is outrageous to think about in this era.” [5:27]

Ad

Ad

In Lavner’s opinion, one of the most compelling aspects of Scottie Scheffler’s golf abilities is his iron play. He called him the best iron player in the world and noted that his performance at the Masters Tournament in Augusta National “emphasized” it even more.

The golf analyst also lauded the Ridgewood native golfer as the “best driver of the golf ball” and an “an elite scrambler.” He then spoke on his putting abilities, saying that while he might not yet be the best in that aspect, he is now “above-average."

Ad

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s major championship victories

Scottie Scheffler won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. That same year, he picked up his first major win at the Masters Tournament.

In 2024, Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for a second time, making his second major championship victory. He then won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship in 2025.

Ad

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s winning scores from his four major championship victories:

2022 Masters Tournament: 10-under 278

2024 Masters Tournament: 11-under 277

2025 PGA Championship: 11-under 273

2025 Open Championship: 17-under 267

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More