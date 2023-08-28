“Don’t have anything in mind that I would buy” – Viktor Hovland replies to a query on how he’ll splurge his $18,000,000 prize money

Viktor Hovland is having the best days of his career on the PGA Tour, winning back-to-back events the last two weeks. He won the 2023 BMW Championship before heading for the Tour Championship and registering a five-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele.

He won $18 million in prize money after the final FedEx Cup event on Sunday, August 27 at East Lake Golf Course. In a post-tournament press conference, Hovland was asked how he would spend his prize money.

Replying to the reports, the Norwegian golfer said:

"I don't have anything in mind that I would buy. Just kind of, to be honest, I'm just looking forward to getting some down time this fall and just will spend some more time in Norway, hang out with my friends and just kind of relax and enjoy."

Viktor Hovland became the first golfer from Norway to win the FedEx Cup. He played four rounds of 68-64-66-63 to settle for a score of 10 under par 261.

Viktor Hovland's performance at the 2023 Tour Championship

Viktor Hovland smashed the stellar field of the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings at the 2023 Tour Championship. He entered the tournament two strokes behind Scottie Scheffler as per the FedEx Cup format.

Viktor parred on the first nine holes of the opening round to get the game underway. He started the second half with a birdie on the tenth hole followed by another birdie on the 13th.

He scored 68 in the first round and made two birdies on the front nine of the second round. He carded seven birdies along with one bogey on Friday, August 25 to settle for a score of 64.

In the third round of the tournament, Hovland made par on the first five holes and then made two birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He added two more birdies on the 12th and 13th hole followed by a bogey and another birdie on the 15th.

The Norwegian golfer started his play on Sunday with a birdie on the first hole of the fourth round followed by three more birdies from holes four to sixth. He added three more birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 63.

Speaking about performance in the final of the FedEx Cup event, Hovland said (via the BBC):

"It's pretty surreal to be standing here right now. The gameplan before starting was middle of the green, make a lot of pars and make Xander get after it, which he did early so I had to change my gameplan a little bit.

"That was just huge for momentum because two shots with four holes to go is a lot different from three shots. And after that I really relaxed."

It is imperative to note that Viktor Hovland qualified to represent the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome Italy.