"Don’t have a shot without Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann" - Fans react to Geoff Ogilvy's appointment as International Presidents Cup captain

The highly anticipated 2026 Presidents Cup is scheduled to kick off on September 22 at the Medinah Country Club, Chicago. Eight-time PGA Tour winner Geoff Ogilvy has been named as the International Team captain, and fans reacted to the news on social media.

Established in 1994, the Presidents Cup is a biennial event featuring two teams of 12 players each, competing in a match-play format. The tournament's last edition was held in 2024, and Jim Furyk and Mike Weir captained the U.S. and International teams, respectively.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Presidents Cup International Team released a post that read:

“No one better suited to lead at Medinah. Introducing our 2026 captain, Geoff Ogilvy! #IntlTeam”

One fan reacted to the news, claiming that adding LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann and Cam Smith to the lineup would give the team a better chance. The fan commented:

“Don’t have a shot without Cam and Joaco”

Another fan showed support for Team U.S. by simply posting a flag.

“🇺🇲”

An X user commented:

“#BeatWhinyJT”

Another user agreed that Ogilvy was capable enough to take over from Weir.

“Great choice to take over for @mweirsy”

One user added:

“Brandt Snedeker will captain the U.S. team”

Speaking about his newest appointment, Geoff Ogilvy stated that he was honoured to take on the role because the tournament has “played a significant role” in his career.

“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of Captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, a place that means a great deal to me,” said Ogilvy [via PGA Tour].

Notably, Ogilvy has won four events on the European Tour and two on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He is also a one-time major champion, winning the U.S. Open in 2006.

On the other hand, the U.S. Team captain Brandt Snedeker also expressed excitement at the opportunity, saying he was “looking forward to the challenge” (via Jacksonville). He revealed that he intends to learn from previous U.S. captains' leadership styles to form his own.

Which team won the 15th Presidents Cup?

Team USA poses with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the trophy ceremony last year - Source: Imagn

The 2024 Presidents Cup was held at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, and was played from September 26 to 29. The U.S. Team featured top players such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa. On the other hand, the International Team also featured a star-studded lineup including Hideki Matsumaya, Adam Scott, and Tom Kim.

Captained by Furyk, the U.S. Team claimed the title, marking their tenth consecutive victory in the tournament. Team U.S. scored 18.5 while the International Team had 11.5.

The International Team has only won the tournament once in 1998. That year, Jack Nicklaus captained Team U.S. while Peter Thompson captained the International Team.

In 2003, both teams tied for the first and only time with 17–17.

