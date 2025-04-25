Scottie Scheffler commits to $9,900,000-worth CJ Cup Byron Nelson

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is yet to secure his first PGA Tour win of the year. He has committed to tee off in the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he will attempt to claim the title.

Scheffler is a 13-time PGA Tour winner with three victories on the European Tour. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second time in 2024 and lifted the trophy at the RBC Heritage that same year. A two-time major championship winner, he won the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024.

The 28-year-old will make his ninth PGA Tour start of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to kick off on May 1 at TPC Craig Ranch. Scottie Scheffler will compete against other top-ranked golfers for a share in the total prize purse of $9.9 million.

Last year, the total prize money for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was $9.5 million. Taylor Pendrith won the tournament with 23-under and went home with $1.71 million for his performance.

Notably, Scheffler is qualified to tee off in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this year because he won the Players Championship in 2024. This gives him a five-year exemption to play in the tournament.

Other notable golfers who will be in the field include Gary Woodland, Sam Burns, and Jordan Spieth.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 RBC Heritage?

Scottie Scheffler’s eighth PGA Tour start of the year was at the 2025 RBC Heritage where he attempted to defend his title but fell short by five strokes. In the first round of the tournament, the New Jersey-born golfer started strong with two consecutive birdies. After five more birdies and a bogey-free round, he carded 64.

In the second round of the RBC Heritage, he made three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and made even par in all holes on the back nine. He carded 70 at the end of his second round and 68 in round three.

Scottie Scheffler opened his final round with a bogey followed by a birdie. After three more birdies, he shot a double bogey on the 15th and closed with a birdie on the 18th to card 70. He finished with 12-under 272 and landed at T8, tied with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim.

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the final round of the RBC Heritage:

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 7

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

