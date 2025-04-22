Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods in the 100-week elite club

Scottie Scheffler reached a new milestone in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) this week, marking his 100th consecutive week as the world’s top-ranked golfer. He becomes only the second player in ranking history to hold the No. 1 spot for that length of time.

The only player with longer uninterrupted runs at the top is Tiger Woods, who recorded streaks of 281 and 264 weeks.

Scheffler first claimed the No. 1 position in 2022 before regaining it on May 23, 2023, and has maintained it through a dominant stretch, including nine OWGR-sanctioned wins in the 2024 season.

His recent performances have helped him keep a lead over Rory McIlroy, who continues to narrow the gap in the rankings. In addition to the consecutive weeks record, Scheffler also reached another benchmark in cumulative weeks at No. 1.

He now stands at 136 total weeks, surpassing Dustin Johnson, who held the top spot for 135 weeks. This places Scheffler third all-time in total weeks as World No. 1, behind only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman.

However, things are not looking very great for the World No. 1 this season. After what was a historic season for Scottie Scheffler last year, clinching nine victories, including the Olympic gold medal, he was involved in an accident. While enjoying one of his Christmas dinners with the family, making ravioli, he ended up injuring his wrist.

This caused a delay in beginning his 2025 season. He kickstarted the season in February and is yet to clinch a trophy this season.

How has Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season been so far?

Scottie Scheffler has made eight starts on the PGA TOUR during the 2025 season. He opened with a tie for 9th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, posting rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 for a total score of 273, finishing 15-under-par.

At the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler tied for 25th with scores of 69, 66, 68, and 72, ending the tournament at 9-under-par. The following week, he tied for 3rd at The Genesis Invitational. He recorded rounds of 70, 67, 76, and 66, finishing at 9-under-par with a total of 279.

Scottie Scheffler placed in a tie for 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting 71, 72, 71, and 70 to finish 4-under-par. At THE PLAYERS Championship, he tied for 20th with a total score of 284, also 4-under-par, after rounds of 69, 70, 72, and 73.

At the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler tied for 2nd. He shot 67, 62, 69, and 63 to finish at 19-under-par with a total score of 261. In the Masters Tournament, he finished 4th with rounds of 68, 71, 72, and 69, totaling 280 at 8-under-par.

Most recently, Scheffler tied for 8th at the RBC Heritage. His rounds of 64, 70, 68, and 70 brought him to 12-under-par with a total score of 272.

