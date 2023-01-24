Donald Trump claims club championship win after playing only half of it

Donald Trump declared his victory in the Senior Club Championship despite missing half of the tournament. The 45th President of America was set to compete in a tournament over the weekend. However, he did not play at the same time as others and claimed his victory in a social media post.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the biggest in the country, in Palm Beach, Florida."

He added:

"Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have the strength and stamina - most others don't. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!"

According to the Daily Mail, the tournament was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. But Donald Trump was attending the funeral of Vlogger Diamond in North Carolina on the first day of the event.

On Sunday, when the golfers started their tee-off, they were shocked to see Donald Trump's name on the top with a five-point lead over Saturday's leader.

The outlet has reached out to the former president's spokesperson but has yet to receive a response.

Fans take a jab at Donald Trump's victory claim

Donald Trump has long been accused of golf tampering. Long-time sportswriter Rick Reily even mentioned it in his book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. He wrote:

“He (Donald Trump) cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf … if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.”

Trump winning the Senior Golf Championship at the Palm Beach Golf Course did not settle well among the fans, as they took a jab at the president on Twitter.

One user wrote:

"Donald Trump has won over 20,000 golf tournaments since the age of two."

Another wrote:

"He averages 10.6 holes in one per 18-hole round."

In response to that, a fan tweeted:

"Yeah, but the really impressive part is when he gets it to bounce back out of the hole into the next one, scoring two holes in one stroke."

John Fawkes 🇺🇦 @johnfawkes @natsechobbyist Yeah but the really impressive part is when he gets it to bounce back out of the hole into the next one, scoring two holes in one stroke. @natsechobbyist Yeah but the really impressive part is when he gets it to bounce back out of the hole into the next one, scoring two holes in one stroke.

Meanwhile, others joined the thread to tease Donald Trump and wrote:

"He did it with his mind....DUH!"

"His secret? The world's greatest teaching pro, George Santos!"

"Little Don - still pathetic and getting worse by the day."

leonard hay @leonardhay6 @johnfawkes Little Don - still pathetic and getting worse by the day. @johnfawkes Little Don - still pathetic and getting worse by the day.

"He's second to only George Santo's 99,000 wins.."

"Wow, he should be president of North Korea with such good golf scores."

Alex G @MySheroniak @johnfawkes Wow, he should be president of North Korea with such good golf scores. @johnfawkes Wow, he should be president of North Korea with such good golf scores.

"Donald Trump has hit 18 straight hole in ones in one day. He doesn’t poop."

TheRealAndyLove77 @AndyLove1977 @johnfawkes Donald Trump has hit 18 straight hole in ones in one day. He doesn’t poop. @johnfawkes Donald Trump has hit 18 straight hole in ones in one day. He doesn’t poop.

It is pertinent to note that Donald Trump is closely associated with golf and has been constructing golf courses since 1999. According to The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, Trump loves golf more than his money.

Poll : 0 votes