Donald Trump may use WWE elements in his return to social media platform - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is good friends with Vince McMahon, despite their battle at WrestleMania 23. Back then, Bobby Lashley and Umaga squared off in a match as Trump and McMahon watched on from ringside.

The bout was advertised as The Battle of the Billionaires and Lashley picked up the victory on Trump's behalf. As a result of the loss, Vince McMahon forcibly had his head shaved by Trump, Lashley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring.

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, the former United States President is considering a return to Twitter. He was banned from the social media platform but has the option to return following Elon Musk's controversial purchase of the company.

The 76-year-old is currently signed to an exclusive deal with his own Truth Social platform, but the contract will expire soon. Rolling Stone noted that Donald and his team have considered producing a "WWE-style campaign video" to promote his return to Twitter.

Dominik Gage @JaimsVanDerBeek WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump, has been banned from Twitter. WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump, has been banned from Twitter. https://t.co/6saSQ4CBS5

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

WWE legend Goldberg reflects on working with Donald Trump

Goldberg recently shared his experience working on Donald Trump's reality show, The Apprentice.

The WWE Hall of Famer is approaching a full year since his last match with the company. Goldberg battled Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief won quickly, submitting the 56-year-old in under six minutes.

Speaking to Roman Atwood on his The Untold Stories podcast, Goldberg claimed that Donald Trump lacked social skills and added that being on the show was one of the most miserable experiences of his life.

“Do you know that I tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day I arrived? It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine,” Goldberg admitted. “He was a piece of work, man, I knew that dude wasn’t gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero… You’d go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Royal Rumble is this Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be interesting to see if Goldberg or any other WWE legends appear during the premium live event.

Do you think Donald Trump will ever appear in WWE again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes