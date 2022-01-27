Solo Sikoa paid homage to Umaga on WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa paid homage to his uncle and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

Taking on Boa in a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere match, Sikoa came with tribal face paint, similar to what Umaga sported during his 2006-2009 run on WWE.

The facepaint design was noticed by the official WWE on BT Sport Twitter account, who posted a collage of the superstars. Solo subsequently retweeted the post.

His homage comes just days after his father and Umaga's real-life brother, Rikishi, called for the Samoan Bulldozer's Hall Of Fame induction.

Umaga was pushed as a monster heel during his short-but-impactful run with WWE and featured in some angles, including his 2006/07 feud with John Cena. He also featured in the Battle of the Billionaires: Hair vs. Hair match, representing Vince McMahon against Donald Trump and Bobby Lashley.

Solo Sikoa has been impressive in NXT 2.0

One of the standouts in the new era of NXT, Sikoa debuted in October 2021, announcing his arrival with an attack on Grayson Waller. Since then, his presentation on the brand has been strong.

He has feuded with the likes of Boa and had victories over established NXT talent, including Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma and LA Knight.

As a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, it is no surprise that Solo Sikoa is gaining such popularity on NXT, especially given that his brothers, The Usos, and cousin Roman Reigns, are generating so much success on the main roster.

Did you notice Sikoa's homage to Umaga on NXT 2.0? Should Umaga be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

