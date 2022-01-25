WWE Legend pushes for Umaga's Hall of Fame induction 

WWE legend and Attitude Era mainstay Rikishi has called for "The Samoan Bulldozer" Umaga to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

For those unaware, Rikishi is the real-life brother of the former Intercontinental Champion, whose real name was Edward Fatu. They both belong to the reputed Anoaʻi family of wrestling.

Speaking on the Bullet Cast, Rikishi expressed that he wanted his brother inducted into the hall of fame due to his contributions to the business.

“He’s done his part as far as industry and I think, his close friends, of course, the family members, and the fans that were Umaga fans, I believe that they all can agree with me that it’s time for my brother, Eki Fatu, to be able to be considered to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE with some of the all-time greats and legends that are before him," Rikishi said.

He then called on fans to rally and let WWE know if they want an induction:

"So let’s hope, I mean — you know how it is with the fans. Your voice means a lot. So we all know what it is, you guys get out there, sign some petition, and make some noise, and hopefully WWE, Vince McMahon, the whole crew, and the powers that be hear our voices," Rikishi urged. (H/T Fightful)

Looking back at Umaga's WWE run

During his initial run, Umaga was pushed to the moon as a monster heel, picking up wins over the likes of Kane and Jeff Hardy.

He won the Intercontinental Championship twice and unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship on a few occasions.

After picking up the Intercontinental Championship, he featured heavily in the "Battle of the Billionaires" match at Wrestlemania 23. He represented Vince McMahon in a hair-vs-hair wager with Donald Trump, represented by Bobby Lashley.

When the storyline concluded, Umaga fell down the card until his eventual release in 2008. He passed away just one year later, at the age of 36.

Would you like to see the former Intercontinental Champ inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

