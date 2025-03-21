Donald Trump’s granddaughter gets $112,000 gift from Elon Musk amid Junior Invitational with Tiger Woods’ son Charlie

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump is currently competing in the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club with Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods also competing in the boys section. She recently also received a special $112,000 gift from Elon Musk.

Tesla owner Musk has gifted her a new CyberBeast vehicle that she claimed goes from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds. She shared a video of the same on her YouTube Channel which was reshared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on X.

Kai Trump has a prominent social media following, especially on YouTube. She shares regular updates about her day-to-day life and has around 1.07 million subscribers on YouTube.

She is currently competing at the 2025 Junior Invitational Event and has had a disappointing event so far. Kai is placed last on the leaderboard and has carded +24 for the event after two rounds.

However, since there is no cut for the event the granddaughter of the President of the United States will be competing in the third and final round as well. The Junior Invitational is regarded as one of the most prestigious junior golf events and has prominent juniors from the entire country competing in it.

Along with Kai Trump, Tiger Woods' son, Charlie is also in the field competing in the boys' division. After two rounds, Woods was placed 27th in the field of 36 golfers after two rounds with a score of +7.

2025 Junior Invitational Boys and Girls division round two leaderboard

Charlie Woods at the 2025 Junior Invitational - Source: Imagn

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Junior Invitational (via Golf Genius).

Boys division

T1 - Luke Colton -6

T1 - Joshua Bai -6

3 - Miles Russell -5

T4 - Jackson Byrd -4

T4 - Lev Grinberg -4

T4 - Mason Howell -4

7 - Hugo Le Goff -1

T8 - Kris Kim E

T8 - Oscar Couilleau E

T8 - Carson Bertagnole E

T8 - Will Hartman E

T8 - Logan Reilly E

T13 - John Daniel Culbreth +1

T13 - Michael Riebe +1

T13 - Tyler Watts +1

T13 - Kartik Singh +1

T13 - Dan Hayes +1

T13 - Robby Turnbull +1

T19 - Giovanni Binaghi +2

T19 - Le Khanh Hung +2

T19 - Henry Guan +2

T19 - Nguyen Anh Minh +2

T19 - Tyler Mawhinney +2

24 - Pennson Badgett +3

25 - Aidan Lawson +4

26 - Rayhan Latief +6

27 - Charlie Woods +7

T28 - Joshua Kim +8

T28 - Viggo Olsson Mörk +8

T28 - Hamilton Coleman +8

31 - Bowen Mauss +10

T32 - Thanawin Lee +11

T32 - Ben Bolton +11

T34 - Trevor Gutschewski +12

T34 - Ronin Banerjee +12

36 - Evan Pena +17

Girls division

1 - Pimpisa Rubrong -5

2 - Aphrodite Deng -2

3 - Scarlett Schremmer -1

4 - Yujie Liu E

5 - Anna Fang +1

6 - Soomin Oh +2

T7 - Gianna Clemente +4

T7 - Nikki Oh +4

T7 - Louise Uma Landgraf +4

T10 - Avery McCrery +5

T10 - Sara Brentcheneff +5

T10 - Jude Lee +5

T10 - Asterisk Talley +5

14 - Amelie Zalsman +6

15 - Alice Kong +7

T16 - Mia Clausen +9

T16 - Sofia Cherif Essakali +9

18 - Havanna Torstensson +10

19 - Luana Valero Moyano +11

20 - Sarah Hammett +12

21 - Achiraya Sriwong +14

22 - Elizabeth Rudisill +15

23 - Natalie Yen +16

24 - Kai Trump +24

