  Donald Trump's presence at Ryder Cup to see fans undergo 'TSA-style screening' at Bethpage Black

Donald Trump's presence at Ryder Cup to see fans undergo 'TSA-style screening' at Bethpage Black

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:16 GMT
President Trump Returns To The White House From Scotland - Source: Getty
President Donald Trump Returns To The White House From Scotland - Source: Getty

US President Donald Trump will be at Bethpage Black on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup matches. Before he steps onto the tournament venue at Farmingdale, New York, security measures have been tightened for Trump's safety.

According to an official update from the biennial golf tournament, fans who will be at Bethpage on September 26 will have to go through a stringent security check. The Ryder Cup has requested fans to come prepared with extra time in hand since they will have to go through TSA-style screening points. Since Donald Trump will be at the venue, spectators will have to go through screening before re-entering, in case they leave the area.

Apart from that, the Ryder Cup has also issued a list of prohibited items for the upcoming tournament. Fans at Bethpage Black will have to leave their laptops, tablets, big umbrellas and considerably large vaping devices at home. The Ryder Cup Spectator Guide also prohibits fans from entering the venue with portable folding chairs. NUCLR Golf shared the full guide for fans visiting Bethpage Black during Donald Trump's arrival on Friday:

Trump announced his visit days before Keegan Bradley was set to reveal his wildcard picks for the 2025 American Ryder Cup squad. The US President shared the news on Truth Social. Donald Trump was invited by the PGA of America to attend the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Before the Ryder Cup week arrived, the CEO of the Professional Golfers Association of America spoke about Donald Trump's visit. Derek Sprague claimed that he was in constant touch with the White House and the Secret Service. He also assured that the PGA of America was dedicated to ensuring that Trump's visit would keep the fans' experience uninterrupted.

Scottie Scheffler talks about the impact Donald Trump's Ryder Cup visit might have on Team USA

Recently, Scottie Scheffler had a session with the press during the team practice sessions at Bethpage Black. In one of his statements, the World No. 1 claimed that Donald Trump's presence on the opening day will boost the American squad's confidence. Scheffler also described Trump as someone who 'feeds confidence' to people around him (as quoted by Reuters):

"To have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started."

In the past, Trump has been spotted among the spectators in some of the biggest events across different sports. He happens to be the first sitting US President to attend the NFL Super Bowl. Trump also attended the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, which caused an extensive delay in fan attendance due to strict security protocols.

Edited by Rupesh
