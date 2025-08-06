Donald Trump secures venues on PGA Tour, DP World Tour, & LIV Golf after the Saudi-backed tour's recent announcement

Donald Trump's passion towards golf has led him to own multiple golf venues and historical courses all over the world. With the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit's latest announcement, the President of the United States completes a big achievement as a golf course owner.

LIV Golf recently announced an update regarding the LIV Golf Virginia event that's scheduled to take place next year. The league will be returning to Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C., Sterling, Virginia, in 2026.

Donald Trump might also witness the PGA Tour holding one of their golf tournaments at Trump National Doral, which is just outside Miami, Florida. If things don't go south, then Trump will end up securing golf venues across the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, and LIV Golf in the same year.

The Saudi PIF-backed golf league has their Virginia event scheduled from May 8 to 10, 2026. Starting from 2022, LIV Golf has managed to hold at least one tournament in one of Donald Trump's golf venues.

DP World Tour will be starting the 2025 Nexo Championship from Thursday, August 7, at the Old Course in Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It is coming up following the two-week break from the Race To Dubai schedule.

PGA Tour's return to the venue owned by Donald Trump next year will reportedly feature a signature event with a $20,000,000 prize purse. As per Sports Business Journal, this tournament will take place a few weeks after the Masters Tournament and two weeks before the PGA Championship.

Trump National Doral has previously been home to the PGA Tour until 2017, when the Tour had to pull out of the venue due to sponsorship and a number of other issues.

When veteran golf analyst vouched for Donald Trump's golf course to host a major championship

Last month, a week before the 153rd Open, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee shared his opinion about one of Trump's courses.

The former professional golfer was apparently trying his hand at the club at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, a course that has hosted the British Open before. Chamblee ended up questioning the decision of the Donald Trump-owned course not being on the Open Championship rota despite being a worthy addition. He wrote on X:

"Played at @TrumpTurnberry today, where there hasn’t been an @TheOpen since 2009. It is arguably the best links course in the whole of the UK and inarguably one of the best courses in the world. Why does it seem that Turnberry is not on the Open rota anymore?"

Screenshot from Chamblee's post regarding Trump Turnberry / @chambleebrandel on X

The course at Ayrshire has hosted four Open Championships to date, the last one in 2009. Trump Turnberry famously witnessed the historical Duel In The Sun, the contest when Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus battled it out for the 1977 Open Championship title.

