Donald Trump takes a jab at $750M legendary singer with edited video

US President Donald Trump took aim at Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday by posting an edited video that showed him hitting the rock legend with a golf ball.

Bruce Springsteen is a world-renowned singer and songwriter with a net worth of $750 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the course of his long career, he's sold over 140 million albums globally, making him one of the top 35 best-selling artists of all time.

The video, shared on Trump’s Truth Social and X accounts, shows the president swinging a golf club. It then cuts to a clip of Springsteen stumbling and falling onstage during a recent performance. The video is digitally altered to make it appear as if Trump’s golf ball caused the fall.

This comes after Springsteen criticized Trump during the opening concert of his European tour last week. On stage, the musician accused the administration, saying,

“The America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

He went on to accuse the Trump administration saying that it had abandoned the world’s poorest children and rolled back civil rights at home. He also took aim at Trump’s treatment of American workers.

In response to Springsteen’s remarks, Trump’s team issued a statement saying,

“The 77 million Americans that elected President Trump disagree with elitist and out-of-touch celebrities like Bruce Springsteen.”

Trump later fired back directly, calling Springsteen “overrated,” “not talented,” and “a pushy, obnoxious jerk” on Truth Social. He added that the singer is a fervent supporter of Joe Biden, whom he referred to as “a mentally incompetent FOOL” and “our WORST EVER President.”

Donald Trump has targeted other pop singers previously as well

Bruce Springsteen isn’t the only music icon who has clashed with President Donald Trump. The president has also taken shots at other artists, including Taylor Swift.

Just last week, Trump posted about Swift on social media, claiming that the pop star has lost her appeal.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” he wrote on Truth Social.

The remark came after Swift previously showed support for Kamala Harris during her presidential run.

A representative for Swift didn’t issue a direct response but referred to a People article reporting that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows despite his public criticism.

Musicians like Neil Young and Eddie Vedder have stepped up in defense of Springsteen and Swift. Young, in a message on his website, called out Donald Trump’s response and criticized his leadership, saying,

“Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza. That's your problem. I am not scared of you.”

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder echoed similar sentiments during a concert in Pittsburgh. He called Donald Trump’s comments nothing more than personal attacks.

